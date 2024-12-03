Throwback: When Modern Family's Breakout Star Ty Burrell Revealed He Was A 'Creepy Guy In A Van' During His Struggle Days

Modern Family is one of the most beloved sitcoms of the last decade, which gave breakout fame to Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, and Ty Burrell. The show took the faux-documentary approach of The Office and brought a hilarious multicultural twist, delivering punchlines in every scene. However, before Burrell became known for playing Phil Dunphy, he lived a hilarious and off-putting life during his struggling days.

In an interview with USA Today, the actor revealed that while going through graduate school, he lived in a van and went on a single date over the course of a year, only to never hear back from the girl. "Basically, when my date figured out I was living in my van, I didn't hear from her again," he recalled.

The most hilarious part of all was that Burrell was admittedly confused about the girl’s rejection. "I was like, 'What's the problem?' I didn't realize I was the creepy guy in a van," he added. The actor joked that the van eliminated even the minuscule chances of his dating life thriving.

Despite going through ups and downs, Burrell admitted he only has “happy memories” from his late 20s. "Honestly, some of my best memories are of that period. I was busy with grad school, so I had a real purpose. I had focus and a routine," he added.

Advertisement

The actor recalled how he would shower, read scripts, and memorize them in the van, which he referred to as a “little prison cell,” excluding the “terrible” parts. He continued to share anecdotes from his past life, including the time he stayed with his mentors, a husband-and-wife professor duo.

Fortunately, after bagging the role of a lifetime with Modern Family and working on it for over a decade, he has left his days of living such a meager life behind. The series — which also starred Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Eric Stonestreet, Sofía Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and many others — enjoyed a successful 11-season run, concluding in 2020.