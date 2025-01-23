Scarlett Johansson Shares Heartwarming Story About Twin Brother Hunter in Rare Interview

Scarlett Johansson made a rare mention of her twin brother, Hunter, during an appearance on Today With Jenna & Friends. The Hollywood actress known for her stellar film career shared a heartwarming story about their bond and reflected on their childhood struggles with their unique names.

While reminiscing, Scarlett Johansson revealed a touching memory from a trip to Montauk, Long Island. She shared how she and Hunter struggled to find souvenirs with their names growing up.

“A couple of years ago, we were in Montauk at one of those surf shop places, and there were two mini keychain surfboards. One said Scarlett, and then we found Hunter,” she recalled.

The siblings were so moved by the discovery that they 'legit cried' and bought the keychains. She added with a laugh, “We looked at each other and it was like, ‘They see us.’” She later joked that their emotional reaction was an overreaction.

Unlike Scarlett, Hunter has largely stayed out of the public eye. In 2018, he founded Solar Responders, a nonprofit organization that helps first responders with solar-powered solutions. Hunter has focused on philanthropy while his sister dominates the entertainment world.

The siblings, whose parents are Karsten Johansson and Melanie Sloan, share a big family. They have two older siblings, Adrian and Vanessa Johansson, an older half-brother, Christian Johansson, and a younger sister, Fenan Sloan, who was adopted in 2010.

Scarlett also spoke about her close relationship with her sister Vanessa Johansson. In 2016, the two collaborated on an audiobook adaptation of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland for Audible. Scarlett narrated the classic story, while Vanessa directed the project.

Vanessa shared their joy in working together, telling People, “It was a no-brainer. We’re very close and have been doing funny voices since we were little.”

She also mentioned the fun they had in the studio, saying, “There was a lot of laughter and goofiness. The story is so wacky and out-there, we were like, ‘This was written for children?!’”

Scarlett’s rare comments about her family offered fans a glimpse into her personal life. Though she is a global superstar, her bond with Hunter and her siblings remains strong.

