Sebastian Stan Reacts to ‘Narcissist’ Donald Trump's Criticism of The Apprentice: 'Put Money Down He's Seen It...'

Sebastian Stan definitely makes the list of celebrities who are unhinged while sharing their opinion on certain things or individuals. The same happened when the actor talked about the US President, Donald Trump, on whether he had watched The Apprentice or not.

For the unversed, when the venture came out last October, which was a month before the US presidential elections, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, and reportedly called it “a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job.”

He further added, “So sad that HUMAN SCUM, like the people involved in this hopefully unsuccessful enterprise, are allowed to say and do whatever they want.”

During Stan’s latest interview with Vanity Fair (published on April 22, 2025), the actor’s response on whether Trump has watched the movie or not was mentioned. The Marvel star answered this in a seemingly confident way.

Stan told the outlet, “I would put money down he’s seen it 100 fucking times, of course, because he’s a narcissist. He added, “And I bet you there’s certain things he likes about it.”

When he was asked what Trump may have liked about the same, the actor said with a smile, “How he looked.”

Stan's performance in the said film earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. But the award ended up going to Adrien Brody for The Brutalist.

During the SAG Awards, Jane Fonda, who won the Lifetime Achievement Award, reportedly gave a shoutout to Stan onstage. She said that while one may “hate” the character's behavior they are playing, one has to “understand and empathize with the traumatized person you’re playing. Thinking of Sebastian Stan in The Apprentice.”

As per the outlet, the A Different Man star stated that the shoutout was “maybe better than winning an Oscar.” Stan added that he did not attend the SAG Awards, but someone told him to turn on the TV as Fonda had mentioned his name. He continued that he never would have thought in his life that she would be aware of who he is.