Selena Gomez HID Outside Benny Blanco's House Before Dates; Revisiting Couple's Secret Outings Amid Cheating Rumors

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are about to get married, but recent cheating rumors almost attempted to taint the couple's happily ever after. However, the dynamic duo laid the speculations to rest with as much ease as they have been dropping cute relationship crumbs that would flutter anyone's heart.

Blanco spilled cute behind-the-scenes moments from the beginning of his relationship with Gomez. Appearing on the Table Manners podcast, he revealed that she would show up 30 minutes early at his house before their dates. Gomez would simply hide in her car until it was time to meet him.

"Selena's insane [...] She used to pull up to my house, minimum 20 minutes early, maybe 30 minutes early, and she would wait outside," he said. The Spring Breakers star would park her car outside his house way in advance, believing she would not be seen. She was unaware that his security cameras captured everything.

"But she didn’t realize that my cameras could see down the street, and her car would just be parked outside for like 30 minutes, and she would just wait until it was time to come in," Blanco added.

Gomez immediately offered a cute and dorky explanation. She said, "It’s just, I don’t know, I was nervous that I really liked him and I wanted to get there and, like, maybe call a friend to pump me up or do my make-up again or something."

The two met 16 years ago, when Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, brought them together to work on music. Blanco would later go on to produce many of Gomez's biggest hits, including Same Old Love and Kill 'Em With Kindness. In December 2024, they officially announced their engagement.

Blanco was recently caught in a whirlwind of speculations of cheating on his fiancée with her former assistant, Theresa Marie Mingus. The music producer and Mingus were spotted dining together at a Los Angeles restaurant. What fueled the rumors further was Selena's unfollowing of Mingus on Instagram. Her followers also claimed that Mingus visited Blanco’s house when Gomez was away, with no proper evidence.

However, Selena Gomez recently shared a snap of Benny Blanco with his nephew and dog on social media, seemingly hinting that there's no trouble in paradise.

