10 Best Romantic Shows To Stream On Netflix: From Bridgerton To One Day

From reading romantic novels to watching the passionate love between the characters in a movie- romance is one particular genre that would never go out of fashion. Well, in order to unleash the hopeless romantic in you, we have brought a list of the 10 best romantic shows on Netflix.

1. Bridgerton

When it comes to one of the best romantic series on Netflix, it is next to impossible to miss out on the classic drama Bridgerton. The interesting period drama revolves around the reputed Bridgerton family. Produced by Shonda Rhimes, the first season focused on Daphne Bridgerton and her passionate romance with Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings. The show delves into themes of love, intense emotions, societal expectations, and devotion. The strong chemistry between the characters makes it to one of Netflix's top romantic series.

2. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

This charming romantic comedy skillfully balances between humor and romance at a gentle pace. The USP of the show was not only the chemistry between Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky but also the coming-of-age theme that attracted the attention of the audience.

The plot of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before revolves around Lara Jean Covey’s secret letters that accidentally get delivered to her former crushes. Her contractual agreement with Peter Kavinsky transforms into a heartwarming bond of love and friendship over the course of time which forms the foundation of the series.

Advertisement

3. Outlander

The historical fiction drama Outlander is still one of the most romantic shows on Netflix. The plot of the series revolves around an ex-World War II nurse Claire Randall, who gets transported to 18th-century Scotland all the way from 1945. Randall ends up falling for a charming Highland warrior, Jamie Fraser during her time travel. Outlander captures the beauty of love and longing in different times.

The passionate romance between Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser clearly defies the limitations of time and stands strong on the grounds of societal expectations and historical constraints.

4. Persuasion

Dakota Johnson’s Persuasion is based on Jane Austen’s novel of the same name. The story revolves around Anne Elliot, who comes across the only love of her life, Captain Fredrick Wentworth, almost after eight long years.

Due to Wentworth's poor financial status, Anne is forced to cancel her engagement, but after Fredrick Wentworth is back from a Napoleonic war, she cannot help but gravitate towards him. Persuasion speaks volumes about longing and redemption. The timeless classic drama is one of the best romantic shows on Netflix.

Advertisement

5. Emily In Paris

One of the most loved shows on Netflix, Emily In Paris went on to become an instant hit with its interesting storytelling, the social media angle, and Lily Collins and French actor Lucas Bravo’s tempting chemistry. The romantic comedy revolves around the life of Emily Cooper who introduces the American style of marketing to her French boss and clients. The series not only captures the work-life balance side of Emily but also her personal life, which centers around Gabriel, her friend, and Alfie, her French classmate.

6. XO, Kitty

An extension of one of the most popular shows on Netflix, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, XO Kitty focuses on Junior Covey aka Kitty Covey. The coming-of-age drama shows Kitty dealing with her love life and her long-distance boyfriend Dae. As a teenager. XO, Kitty talks about the struggles of finding love in the digital age.

Advertisement

7. One Day

The retelling of 2011-released romantic drama One Day went on to become one of the most loved shows on Netflix. Based on David Nicholls’ bestselling novel, One Day revolves around the relationship between college friends Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley. However, things take a different turn as they come across each other almost after two decades. The contrasting characters of the protagonists and engaging storytelling makes One Day one of the most realistic romantic shows on Netflix.

8. Virgin River

Based on the romantic novel of Robyn Carr, Virgin River follows the life of nurse Melinda Monroe who ends up shifting to the remote village of Virgin River in the Northern part of California after a personal tragedy. As Melinda is coping with a traumatic past, she ends up finding love and becomes an important part of the Virgin River inhabitants community.

9. Heartstopper

The heartwarming LGBTQ+ based coming of age drama Heartstoppers focuses on Nick and Charlie who end up developing feelings for each other. Adapted from Alice Oseman's novel, the Netflix series beautifully portrays the journey of teenage love and the process of self-discovery. It promotes the themes of acceptance and self-love from the LGBTQ+ point of view.

Advertisement

10. From Scratch

Based on author Tembi Locke’s memoir, From Scratch captures the themes of romance and cultural shift. The Netflix show follows the story of Amy Wheeler, who travels all the way to Florence to pursue her love for art, where she ends up falling for a handsome Sicilian chef Lino. However, their relationship stands strong in the face of cultural differences and societal expectations.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Heartfelt Hollywood Friendship Movies: From The Breakfast Club To It