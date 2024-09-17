Shakira Rushes Off Stage After Noticing A Fan Filming Up Her Skirt At Miami Club; DEETS About Disturbing Incident

Shakira's appearance at LIV Miami nightclub took an unexpected turn this weekend. The Colombian singer, known for her energetic performances, took the stage to promote her latest single, Soltera. However, the event was cut short by an unsettling incident involving a fan.

Shakira danced and interacted with her audience throughout the performance. She was performing her signature moves, much to the delight of the crowd.

Fans captured the moment on video, revealing Shakira's initial excitement about the performance. However, things changed when she noticed someone in the crowd trying to film her skirt.

The fan video, which has since circulated online, shows Shakira dancing and smiling as her new single plays. Shakira's demeanor changed midway through her performance.

She was seen gathering her skirt and gesturing toward someone off-screen. In the video, she makes hand gestures and points to her eyes, implying that she noticed the intrusive behavior.

Shakira's reaction included pulling her skirt down to block the view and gesturing for the person to stop filming. Despite her efforts to keep dancing and maintain her composure, it was clear that she was frustrated with the situation. The video shows her finishing a few more moves before leaving the stage, visibly upset.

At the time of publication, Shakira had not publicly addressed the incident on her social media platforms. A spokesperson for the singer has yet to respond to Billboard's request for comment on the situation. The lack of a formal statement has fans and observers guessing about Shakira’s feelings and possible responses to the event.

Despite the abrupt end to her Miami club appearance, Shakira's recent activities have been marked by standout performances. On July 14, she performed a medley of hits at the Copa America final halftime show, including Hips Don't Lie, Te Felicito, TQG, and Puntería. Her performance at Hard Rock Stadium was well received.

Shakira will begin the North American leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour on November 2. The tour will kick off with a show at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA, promising more opportunities for fans to witness her dynamic performances.

