Singer Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 - Celebrity tributes, Cause of death, and family’s official statement

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, beloved singer-songwriter and the only daughter of music legend Elvis Presley , Lisa Marie Presley was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles. Scroll on to find which celebrities paid their tributes.

An official announcement was made by Lisa’s mother Priscilla Presley that said, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," She added, "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss," the statement added.

The Presley family is devastated

Lisa’s family gave a statement to CNN that said, “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love, and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Celebrities like Mia Farrow and Leah Remini paid their tributes on social media

Mia Farrow, Leah Remini, and Billy Corgan among other stars shared their condolences on Twitter.

Leah Remini shared, “I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers.” along with Lisa’s picture.

Leann Rhimes shared, “lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley”

William Patrick Corgan expressed his feelings about the tragic death, and tweeted, “There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP”

Mia Farrow posted pictures of Lisa along with a simple yet touching caption that said, “Just so very sad #LisaMariePresley 🌷❤️”

Jennifer Tilly tweeted, “So sad about Lisa Marie Presley. Oddly I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this picture. The guide was telling us that sometimes she would have dinners in the dining room, and once she had a party for her friends in the plane named after her. Rip sweet soul.🕊️”

Singer Lisa Marie Presley - Cause of death

TMZ reported that Lisa Marie Presley had a sudden heart attack at her Los Angeles home which is in the suburb of Calabasas. The daughter of icon Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley was immediately rushed to the West Hills Hospital and Medical Center following the cardiac arrest. TMZ also reported despite all the “best care” and facilities, Lisa had to be placed in a medically-induced coma and was in critical condition. In fact, it was also reported that right before being transported to the hospital, the singer-songwriter needed CPR by the EMTs which successfully revived her.

According to Page Six, sources revealed that the singer “coded multiple times” after the heart attack. Also, sources revealed that there were no drugs found on the scene. While as of now, the cause of death appears to be cardiac arrest, an official cause will soon be revealed.

Remembering Lisa Marie Presley

Not too long ago, fans witnessed Lisa Marie at the 2023 Golden Globes where she looked like she was at the peak of her health. Lisa along with her mother attended the event in support of Austin Butler who actually won an award for the best performance in a drama for his role of her father in “Elvis” by Baz Luhrman.

Born on February 1, 1968, Lisa Marie Presley was a beloved American singer and songwriter. The only daughter of Hollywood icon Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley, she was the sole heir to her father's huge estate. Lisa was also known for her famous contributions to the world of music that included her albums, 2003’s To Whom It May Concern, 2005’s Now What, and 2012’s Storm & Grace. She also delivered a number of singles that included, 2003’s Lights Out and Sinking In, 2005’s Dirty Laundry, Idiot and Thanx, 2007’s In the Ghetto (with Elvis Presley), 2012’s You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet, and I Love You Because (with Elvis Presley) and 2013’s Over Me. The music icon has received a number of prestigious awards and accolades and will forever be remembered for her contribution to the world of music.