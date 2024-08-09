Snoop Dogg Congratulates Women's 200-Meter Medalists Via Surprise Phone Call At 2024 Summer Olympics

Snoop Dogg continues to make waves at the ongoing 2024 Summer Olympics. Recently, he took time to congratulate the Women's 200-Meter Medalists at the highly acclaimed event that promotes sportsmanship and athleticism.

The hip-hop artist, who was seen at this year's Olympics as the final torchbearer, surprised the three champions of Track and Field, as seen in a video.

The clip, shared on Team USA Track and Field's social media channel, showed the athletic women with wide smiles on their faces as they conversed with the record producer.

On Facebook, the USA Track & Field account shared a reel with the caption, "Snoop Dogg calls to congratulate Olympic 200 medalists."

In the video, Snoop Dogg can be heard saying, "Great job, ladies! Great job!" via a phone call. The champions seen in the Facebook reel are Gabby Thomas, who won a gold medal for the US; Julien Alfred, who won the silver medal for Saint Lucia; and Brittany Brown, who won the bronze medal for the US.

Further in the reel, the bronze medalist, Brown, can be seen excited to talk to Snoop Dogg. Brown is heard telling the special ambassador for NBC at the celebrated sports event that she is from Pomona, California, which happens to be the music mogul's hometown.

Advertisement

"Snoop Dogg, I know you have a team in Pomona,” Brown tells the Young, Wild & Free rapper while repeating that she is from Pomona several times.

Replying to her, Snoop Dogg is heard stating that Brown and the whole team have made him proud following the win.

Talking about the other stints that Snoop Dogg had been involved in during the 2024 Summer Olympics, he was seen celebrating Martha Stewart’s 83rd birthday at the equestrian team dressage event. They both were seen wearing matching riding helmets, and jackets, along with coordinated sunglasses for the August 3 event.

Talking to Today Stewart stated that Dogg, with whom she has been friends for more than 26 years, asked her to join him at the dressage event.

Besides that Snoop Dogg even took a tour of the Louvre for the official NBC Olympics & Paralympics TikTok account. He was seen hilariously dancing with the Olympic torch through Paris.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Snoop Dogg Is Reportedly Being Paid a Whopping USD 500,000 Per Day to Cover 2024 Paris Olympics: Report