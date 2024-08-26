‘So Close To My Heart’: How to Train Your Dragon Live Action Actor Shares Exciting Updates On The Film

How to Train Your Dragon animated series is a classic amongst kids and adults alike. Now the story is getting adapted into live-action with young actor Mason Thames playing the beloved character Hiccup Haddock III. In a recent interview with ScreenRant, the actor spoke at length about the highly anticipated film without revealing too much.

"Oh, gosh, I'm gonna get killed here if I answer anything. All I can really say is it shouldn't be too long of a wait,” he teased. He described playing the live-action version of Hiccup an “honor” and revealed how he’s still ingrained in him and always will be.

“Those movies are so close to my heart. So getting to portray Hiccup was truly an honor. He's still a part of me, no matter how I try to escape him,” Thames added. Sometimes unknowingly he would walk or speak like Hiccup Sometimes, the way I would say Dragon, like, [In Hiccup voice] Dragon.' Just little things like that. But, yeah, inspirational, it was fun," he said.

Much like the classic animated film, the live action version will follow Hiccup living on the Isle of Berk, which is plagued by attacks from dragons. As a result, he and the other Vikings his age must attend dragon training sessions from Gobber.

Advertisement

When he develops a bond with the captivated dragon Night Fury, Hiccup realizes that there’s a way for dragons and humans to coexist in peace and harmony. Another prominent character and Hiccup’s potential love interest Astrid will be played by Nico Parker.

Gerard Butler who has voiced Stoick the Vast, father of Hiccup and the Chief of the Hooligan Tribe of Berk in the animated film will reprise his role. Nick Frost will play dragon training tutor Gobber, Julian Dennison will portray Fishlegs, Gabriel Howell will play Snotlout, Bronwyn James and Harry Trevaldwyn will portray twins Ruffnut and Tuffnut respectively.

How to Train Your Dragon will premiere in theaters on June 13, 2025.