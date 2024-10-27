Sophie Turner Wishes Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson A ‘Thriving’ 30th Birthday With A Carousel Of Cute Pictures; SEE Here

Sophie Turner is celebrating her “angel pie” boyfriend’s 30th birthday! The Game of Thrones alum made her relationship with Peregrine Pearson Instagram official and didn’t hold back from sharing tons of adorable snaps of the couple. On October 27, Turner posted the birthday wish for her beau and wrote, ”Happy Birthday my angel pie. 30, flirty and thriving.”

While one first snap featured the pair sharing a kiss as Turner leaned backward in Pearson’s arms, another showed them sitting close to each other on a deck in a picturesque outdoors setting, opposite a lake during sunset; it can’t get more romantic than this! There was one where the couple posed in front of a giant hot-air balloon; while the Dark Phoenix actress was seated, Pearson stood next to her.

In another picture, the couple seems to be on a boat ride, and Turner smiles lovingly at her boyfriend as he looks right at the camera. There are many cute, cuddly pictures of them in the mix, including one where she is fixing his bowtie at a party, them embracing each other on a ski slope, and them laughing while embarrassing each other at what seems to be a Halloween party.

This confirmation comes after the couple was linked together after being spotted together in October 2023. Their sighting came two months after her ex-husband Joe Jonas—with whom she shares daughters Willa and Delphine—officially filed for divorce.

In January 2024, Turner posted Pearson and other friends from their ski trip on her Instagram feed for the first time.

In July, they were spotted attending the British Open Polo Championship in England at Pearson's family estate, and their sweet public displays of affection were captured by the tabloids.

On October 26, she shared a picture of herself dressed as Trinity from the 1999 film The Matrix for Halloween. “Red or blue pill,” she wrote in the caption, referring to the film’s iconic line. As for her recent projects, Turner starred in a TV mini-series, Joan, available to stream on Amazon Prime.