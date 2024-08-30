Star Trek Fame Robert Picardo Roasts Elon Musk Following His Starfleet Tweet; Read Details

Robert Picardo, widely appreciated for his role in the Star Trek franchise, recently had some fun online. Addressing the highly acclaimed personality Elon Musk, Picardo went on to share his views following a tweet that Musk had made.

Elon Musk had recently taken his excited feelings to his own social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Let's make Starfleet Academy real!" Following that, Picardo, the legendary actor, gave a reply that sort of turned into a roast.

"First step: Support a leader that embodies Starfleet values like diversity, inclusion, and ethical behavior," the reply of the actor who portrays The Doctor in the space opera franchise read.

Till now, Musk’s ownership of the platform has prompted a number of celebrities to leave the social media platform. This was also seen happening because of a high rise in hate speech on the widely used app.

Besides that, Elon Musk is also allied with Donald Trump, the former president of the United States and the present Republican presidential candidate.

Starfleet Academy is a renowned location in the franchise of Star Trek. This is where the ever-loved characters such as Captain Kirk and Spock have had their training in the universe of Star Trek.

Talking about Picardo, he played the holographic character of The Doctor and his creator, Lewis Zimmerman. He has been playing the role since January 1995, the time when the world was first introduced to Star Trek on TV, the Star Trek: Voyager.

Meanwhile, he even appeared in the follow-ups a lot of times. From the TV shows Star Trek: Deep Space Nine in 1997 as well as Star Trek: Renegades in 2015 to the movies such as the 1996’s Star Trek: First Contact, the actor has been present with his fabulous portrayal.

Robert Picardo has even voiced his character in video games of the franchise.

The highly acclaimed actor will next be seen in the much-anticipated series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. He will play the character of The Doctor again in the series, which went into production this week.

Star Trek vets such as Tig Notaro, Oded Fehr, and Mary Wiseman will also join the series, along with Holy Hunter, who is one of the new cast members in the franchise.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will follow a new class of cadets who will be played by actors such as Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, and Zoë Steiner.

