Is The Acolyte Getting A Second Season? Star Wars May Have Dropped Hint By Saying THIS

Star Wars: The Acolyte may have underwhelmed expectations from the franchise, but the anticipation for a second season is extremely high. This comes after The Acolyte Season 1 ended on a lot of cliffhangers which realistically speaking, demand a second season. The show takes place 100 years before the events of Star Wars Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace (1999).

Previously the official X (formerly known as Twitter) account of The Acolyte, referred to the series as The Acolyte: Part 1, earlier this month. Recently, a Star Wars book, titled ‘The Art of Star Wars: The Acolyte (Season 1)’ by Kristin Baver was listed, which hints at a sequel. The franchise wouldn't be framing it this way if a second season wasn't possible.

Star Wars: The Acolyte premiered on Disney+ on June 4, 2024, with its first two episodes. In the series, we see a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae as Sol) investigate a series of crimes which brings him in contact with a former Padawan learner (Amanda Stenberg as Osha) who tells him about other sinister forces.

In the finale of Star Wars: The Acolyte, Sith Lord Darth Plagueis makes a cameo. This is merely speculation, but if there were to be a Season 2, we are likely to see him return. Also, there are questions on whether Qimir and Osha would develop a romantic bond as the two are seen holding hands in the final shots.

Another interesting final shot was a figure that resembled the back of Master Yoda’s head. Vernestra Rwoh can be seen going to seek Yoda’s help. Showrunner, Leslye Headland was very vocal about wanting additional seasons, so these cliffhangers are by design. It’s only a matter of when and not if there will be The Acolyte Season 2.

The initial reviews for the series were positive but Star Wars: The Acolyte became a target of review bombing campaigns on multiple websites. With plenty of questions yet to be answered, we will soon get to see more light-sabers and intergalactic action. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Star Wars: The Acolyte!

