Gypsy-Rose Blanchard brought some fresh insight into her new chapter in life. Her life after coming out of prison has always been in the limelight. On Saturday, July 27, the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup actress, who turned 33, celebrated her birthday with a video that was uploaded on Instagram and TikTok on Wednesday.

In the video, Blanchard starts a new year of her life by asking her loved ones for advice while out to lunch. While everyone is giving her advice, the video then switches to Blanchard and her 31-year-old boyfriend Ken Urker having dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New Orleans.

After a comical conversation about the differences between "a Caesar salad and the other kinds of salads," while perusing the menu, Blanchard asks Urker to give her his best piece of advice. Urker then replies to her saying, "Stay away from the negativity [and] negative voices. And have all the faith and trust in your loved ones in your circle and just keep going forward. We're here for you."

A clip of Blanchard blowing out the candles on a cake during dinner and another cake after they get home concludes the video. Blanchard recently announced that she and Urker are expecting their first child together on YouTube earlier this month.

This is the first birthday she has celebrated since her release after spending eight years in jail for her role in her mother Clauddine Dee Dee Blanchard's 2015 murder, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen by proxy.

Social media recently saw the shocking return of images from the crime scene where Gypsy Rose Blanchard's mother Dee Dee was killed. Gypsy served seven years in prison in the US for the 2015 second-degree murder of her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Pitre before being freed from custody late last year.

Dee Dee had been stabbed 17 times in the back when she was discovered dead in her Springfield, Missouri, home. Dee Dee misled Gypsy and others around her, including her physicians, into thinking that her daughter had long-term health issues.

