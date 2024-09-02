‘Stay Tuned For Updates’: Tamra Judge Gives Up-Close And Personal Look Into Her Latest Plastic Surgery

Tamra Judge, the star of Real Housewives of Orange County, recently shared detailed updates about her recent plastic surgery procedures. On September 1, 2024, Judge posted photos of her brow lift and blue chemical peel on Instagram and Twitter. The 56-year-old reality TV star provided her fans with an inside look at her surgical journey, from pre-op to recovery.

Judge's video series includes candid footage of her going through the procedures and her post-surgery experiences. She began by showing her pre-surgery preparations and footage of her immediate recovery.

"Taking you all along on my journey!" Judge captioned the video. She went to Dr. Donald Mowlds in Newport Beach for the procedure, which included a brow lift, CO2 laser treatment, and a blue chemical peel.

According to Judge, the brow lift was done to treat wrinkles on her forehead. The blue chemical peel, also known as the ZO-controlled depth peel, combines trichloroacetic acid and a blue dye. This treatment uses non-surgical methods to tighten the skin and correct wrinkles and scars.

Judge joked, “Seven years ago, I had a lower facelift but skipped the upper — like painting the house but forgetting the trim.” She promised to provide further updates as she recovers.

Just before her surgery, Judge had posted a selfie on Instagram Stories, stating that she had never felt prettier while dressed in a medical gown and cap. After surgery, she provided updates from her hospital bed, saying, "Ok guys, I made it. I am one hour in recovery. I don’t feel bad. My eyes are all blurry because there’s, like, something like Vaseline in there or something. But — let the healing begin."

Tamra is seen on video being wheeled out of the surgery center with her face wrapped in bandages and a blue-green tint from the peel. She continued to update her followers from home, describing her condition three hours after surgery and the minor discomfort she felt.

She said they removed a little skin from the corner of her eye as she had a minor fat pocket. She said that she didn't feel much pain, but she is on pain medication.

The reality star also spoke about her recovery from surgery, including dealing with medication side effects. She showed her breakfast and joked about the constipation caused by her pain medication.

Judge's updates included a post-surgery reflection on her social media accounts. She described the swelling as significant on day three, stating, "Day three and the swelling’s making a statement.

Progress isn’t always pretty, but it’s happening." She described the effects of the CO2 laser, mentioning that the swelling extended down her chest and the discomfort she was feeling.

