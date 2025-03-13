Sudiksha Konanki Case: Everything We Know About Indian-Origin Student Who Went Missing in Dominican Republic

Sudiksha Konanki, an Indian-Origin student, went missing from a beach in the Dominican Republic while enjoying with five other female friends. The search for the 20-year-old intensified on the seventh day since she had gone missing.

The investigative officers have sparked the search via land, sea, and air, with the authorities of the United States, Dominican Republic, and India involved.

The University of Pittsburgh student vanished on March 6 in the early morning from her hotel in Punta Cana. As per the police statements and law enforcement sources, Konanki and her friends had been drinking in the lobby the night before, and two men joined them at around 4:15 in the morning.

According to the CNN reports, one of the guys and five women left the beach around 4:55 a.m., but Sudiksha and the other one of the men stayed back for a little longer. The cameras then captured the man leaving the beach at 9:00 a.m., but Konanki was nowhere to be found.

Another one of the sources close to the student revealed that her sarong was lying on the chair, but there was no evidence of violence or forced encounters.

The general commander of the Dominican Republican Navy confirmed that the tides on the night of Konanki’s disappearance were high and dangerous.

Moreover, Sudiksha vanished two months after the news of two tourists drowning in the Punta Cata beach. One of the officials mentioned in their statement, “As with any disappearance under the circumstances of the case at hand, we are applying a holistic investigation protocol that examines all variables.”

Further details on Sudiksha Konanki’s missing case will be rolled out soon.