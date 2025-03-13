Who is Joshua Riibe? All We Know About Last Person Seen with Missing Spring Breaker Sudiksha Konanki

Joshua Steven Riibe, an American from Rock Rapids, Iowa, has been named in the investigation into the disappearance of Sudiksha Konanki. Riibe, a senior at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, was the last person seen with Konanki before she vanished in Punta Cana on March 6.

Police sources say he has been cooperative and is not currently a suspect. Dominican authorities have his passport and phone but are waiting for legal authorization to examine the device, as per Daily Mail.

What happened on March 6?

On March 6, Riibe and Konanki were with a group of friends in Punta Cana. Around 4 a.m., they walked to the beach together. By 5:55 a.m., their friends returned to their rooms, leaving Riibe and Konanki alone.

According to Riibe, they went for a swim but were caught in a strong wave. He claimed that he made it back to shore, swallowed a lot of water, and later fell asleep on the beach. Surveillance footage showed him walking back to his hotel room at 8:54 a.m., barefoot and shirtless. Konanki has not been seen since.

Conflicting statements and investigation

Authorities have questioned Riibe and other individuals present that night. Riibe has given multiple accounts of what happened. In one version, he said he got sick and left the water. In another, he claimed he saw Konanki walking along the shoreline. Dominican police are investigating but believe she may have drowned.

However, her body has not been found. Officials have confiscated Riibe’s passport and phone but have not named him as a suspect. Investigators are waiting for legal authorization to examine his phone.

Surveillance footage and key timelines

Footage from the hotel captured Riibe and Konanki walking toward the beach at 4 a.m. At 5:55 a.m., their friends returned to their rooms, leaving them alone. The next footage of Riibe shows him walking back to his hotel at 8:54 a.m., shirtless and barefoot. There are no known recordings of Konanki after 5:55 a.m.

Konanki’s family demands further investigation

Konanki’s family is not convinced by the drowning theory. Her father, Subbarayudu Konanki, has urged authorities to consider other possibilities, including kidnapping. “If she was in water, she would likely have been strewn to shore,” he said. The family has filed a complaint, pushing for a broader investigation.

Riibe’s family and community support him

Riibe’s family and neighbors insist he had nothing to do with the disappearance. His uncle, Richard Riibe, told the Daily Mail that Joshua has a girlfriend in Minnesota and described him as a responsible student.

His neighbor, Laurel Schreiver, added, “There was no way he would harm her or have anything to do with her disappearance.” His aunt, Theresa Riibe, said, “He wouldn’t hurt a fly."

Authorities and international involvement

The U.S. State Department and the Indian Embassy are actively involved in the case. The Dominican police have re-interviewed all individuals seen with Konanki that night, including hotel employees. Officials are continuing the investigation but maintain that drowning is the most likely scenario.