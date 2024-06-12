Sweet Tooth Creator Shares How Pandemic Hindered Show's Filming Process

Sweet Tooth is one of my favorite series. The phenomenal drama series was created by Jim Mickle. The beloved drama series is based on comic books created by Jeff Lemire. As the series just released its final season, a lot is going on. With the finale keeping fans glued to their screens, Jim Mickle is giving fans an insight into the show. In a recent interview with Deadline, Mickle shared that the pandemic hindered the filming process. Mickle opened up about all the difficulties they would’ve faced filming the show during the pandemic. Mickle revealed that when the pandemic happened, they felt like it was the worst time for them, as they were beginning to film the third episode.

Sweet Tooth creator Jim Mickle opens up about how the pandemic hindered the show's filming

Gus' quest has finally concluded Sweet Tooth. The series is Netflix's adaptation of Jeff Lemire's DC comic book series of the same name. Sweet Tooth, created by Jim Mickle, recounts the exploits of Gus, portrayed by Christian Convery. A part deer, part child who leaves his forest home to discover the outside world has been wrecked by a disaster. He joins a motley crew of humans and animal-child hybrids like himself in pursuit of answers about this new planet and the mystery of his mixed parentage.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Jim Mickle discussed the high-concept series' conclusion and which hybrid he'll most likely miss. He also spoke about the challenges that they faced filming the show during the pandemic. When Deadline asked if he would have released during the pandemic, Mickle said, “I believe that helped us in season one, and I recall it being another factor.”

He continued, “We began shooting the pilot before the pandemic in 2019. We had to make a lot of decisions, such as whether background actors should wear masks in the hospital. We were on our third episode when the epidemic arrived in 2020. I was thinking, ‘Man, this couldn't be worse timing for us.’ But there was a period after we came out in 2021 when the world seemed to have moved on. The globe was finally ready to turn a corner. That was similar to the catalytic incident that kicked off the program.”

Jim Mickle also opened up about shows having a larger appeal than comic books

In the same interview with Deadline, creator Jim Mickle opened up about whether his show appealed to a larger population than the comic books. When the interviewer asked him if he got a sense that his show appealed to a larger population than the comic books or that comic books were always meant for families, Mickle said, “No, I thought the comics were a lot more somber and strange. Jeff's writing and storytelling exude a wonderful sense of despair. And I believe I began adjusting it in 2016, during a bad era in the world. Personally, I experienced a dark phase. And I felt as if I didn't want to live in this world for as long as this show would last. I'm not sure I'd want to live on this sorrowful planet.”

He then added that what he liked about the comic book was how Gus had this hopefulness and purity about him. Which is almost funny given the society he lives in. The comics were really cruel. What if he told it from his point of view, almost like a Kimmy Schmidt version? Mickle continued, saying, What if he’s the one viewing all of this? That was the impetus, and it continued increasing. He then shared what people said, "It's funny how some people would remark, 'Oh, you lightened it up to make it more approachable for television.' But that wasn't very strategic.”

He then added that the comic books were more of a reaction to the abundance of post-apocalyptic stories, particularly in the early 2010s. He believed that he’d seen post-apocalyptic stories before. He then added that he thought of a new version of this that Gus could see as fresh. He said he remembered being able to stand back and say, this is a really weird show. There are strange characters and strange thought steps merged. He thought this might just be weird for some. But then he said it was amazing that in the first week only people fell in love with the show and with Gus. This taught him a lot about how far people can take stories these days.

Meanwhile, the final season of Sweet Tooth, Season 3, was released on Netflix on June 6, 2024.

