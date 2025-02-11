Sydney Sweeney Reveals How Euphoria Season 3 Delays Made Her Pick Anyone But You: 'Because I Was Supposed To...'

Sydney Sweeney, best known for playing Cassie Howard in Euphoria, opened up about how the show’s delay has influenced her career.

The hit HBO series has been on a three-year hiatus, with production now set to begin in January 2025. During this time, Sweeney had to adjust her schedule, passing on some roles while shifting focus to producing.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Sweeney spoke about her connection to Euphoria and how she plans to return to the role of Cassie. "Cassie is such a deep, meaningful character for me. I think that, through her, I’ll be able to also grieve [Angus Cloud] in a way as well," she said.

The delays in Euphoria’s production meant that Sweeney had to reconsider her career plans. She revealed that she had to turn down several projects because she was expecting to return to Euphoria sooner. "There were definitely a few projects that I had to pass on because I was supposed to be going back to Euphoria," she said.

However, when filming kept getting postponed, Sweeney realized she needed to take matters into her own hands. "I had another film that I was supposed to do, but we couldn’t get cleared, and after a few weeks, I realized, 'This is not happening.' So I put in full gear to make Anyone but You," she shared.

Sweeney used this unexpected break to focus on producing, leading to two major projects, Anyone but You (2023) and Immaculate (2024). Both films performed well at the box office.

Her romantic comedy Anyone but You became a sleeper hit, while her horror film Immaculate showcased her ability to take on different genres. This period of career expansion allowed Sweeney to establish herself as both an actor and a producer.

