Tarot Ending Explained: How Does Paxton Survive Amid The Terrifying Death Attacks On All The Friends?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the movie, Tarot.

The 2024 movie Tarot, released in theaters by Sony in May, is now available for streaming on Netflix. Written and directed by Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg, the film is based on Nicholas Adams' 1992 novel Horrorscope.

Tarot is a supernatural slasher that follows a group of college students hunted by occult forces after they discover an old Tarot deck in a remote mansion. The movie centers on the group as they face deadly consequences, with only a few surviving until the end.

Here's a simple breakdown of the plot:

Seven college friends—Haley, Grant, Paxton, Paige, Madeline, Lucas, and Elise—rented a mansion in the woods to celebrate Elise’s birthday. Haley, who has recently broken up with Grant, is still dealing with the fallout of their relationship, despite their friends' belief that they were a perfect couple.

While exploring the mansion, they come across an old Tarot deck. Haley reluctantly agrees to read their horoscopes. Each friend draws a card with a specific warning, setting the stage for the supernatural horror that unfolds.

Elise gets The High Priestess: "Climb the ladder of success."

Lucas gets The Hermit: "Avoid the wrong tracks."

Madeline gets The Hanged Man: "Don't run away in fear."

Paxton gets The Fool: "Don't be boxed-in, bull-headed, and impulsive."

Paige gets The Magician: "You'll be pulled in two directions."

Grant gets The Devil: "Face your demons and make a sacrifice."

Haley gets Death: "Love will be the death of you."

Back at college, the friends begin to die in ways that mirror their horoscope readings. Elise is crushed by a ladder, and Lucas is struck by a train. They seek help from Alma Astron, who reveals that the deck is cursed by an 18th-century astrologer. The only way to break the curse is to destroy the deck.

On their way back from Alma's house, Madeline is killed by The Hanged Man after fleeing in terror. Realizing the curse is genuine, Haley, Grant, and Paige return to the mansion to destroy the cards, while Paxton opts to stay behind in his dorm.

At the mansion, the friends attempt to burn the cards, but they refuse to ignite. Alma tries a ritual to communicate with the astrologer, but is killed in the process. Paige is also murdered by The Magician, who traps and saws her in a box.

Haley devises a new plan: read the astrologer's horoscope. While the Devil torments Grant, Haley draws the death card for the astrologer. This act severs the astrologer from the cards, enabling them to destroy both the astrologer and the deck. Grant survives, and Haley realizes she can alter her own fate. The couple reconciles.

As for Paxton, the movie leaves his fate ambiguous. It is suggested that he may have been killed in the elevator, but this is left unclear, leaving the door open for speculation or potential future developments.

In the final scene of Tarot, Haley and Grant are seen walking back to town, where they are picked up by their friend Paxton, who has miraculously survived his earlier attack. The film clarifies this by revealing that Paxton's roommate opened the elevator doors, causing The Fool to vanish. This rule—that the attacks require isolation to be effective—is introduced in the last moments, providing an explanation for Paxton's survival.

Tarot has proven to be a box office success, earning $49 million worldwide against an $8 million budget. After just one day of streaming, it has already made it to Netflix's Top 10 Films.

The spine-chilling horror film is now available for streaming on Netflix.

