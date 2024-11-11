Taylor Swift Becomes ‘Auntie Tay’ To Chariah Gordon’s Baby Daughter At Recent Chiefs Game; SEE Here

Taylor Swift attended the recent Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on November 10. During the match, while cheering from the private podium meant for the wives, girlfriends, and families of the NFL players, the Maroon singer interacted with Chariah Gordon and Mecole Hardman’s 7-month-old daughter, Ci.

Gordon posted a snap of Swift carrying the baby on her Instagram story and wrote “Auntie Tay & Baby Ci,” over the post alongside a heart eye emoji. In the story, the pop star was seen rocking a tweed Versace red-and-black windowpane blazer as she looked at the camera.

Meanwhile, Gordon’s daughter donned an adorable white one-piece featuring her father’s jersey number, 17, and paired it with a yellow ribbon. In other Instagram stories, the NFL star’s fiance flaunted her baby’s first time attending a Chief’s match.

“My baby's first Chiefs game,” she wrote in her story. Another post featured Ci’s brother, Mecole III, playing on the steps of their stadium site.

In a clip of her son clapping in front of the football field, the mother of two gushed over her baby having a “good time” watching her dad play. Back in October, Gordon shared a snap of herself and her musician friend celebrating the Chiefs’ fifth consecutive win.

“I feel that we feel really good after this win; we’re five in all,” she said in the story, to which Swift added that they’re going into bye week. “Going into a bye week, it is perfect,” Gordon chimed in, and the musician replied, “Perfect is the word!"

"Chiefs' win and yeah were doing the God--- thing," she added. Gordon opened up about her friendship with Swift during an interview with PEOPLE. "She's fun, she's loving, she's sweet," she said at the time. She further revealed they have a great time cheering for their men, Kelce and Hardman, from the podium. “She's just one of the sweetest people ever... that's just that,” Gordon added.