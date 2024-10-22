Taylor Swift Celebrates Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Latest Victory With THIS Special Lyric Change During Eras Tour Miami

Taylor Swift couldn’t support Travis Kelce during his game against the 49ers on Sunday, October 20, due to her conflicting Miami show, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t on girlfriend duties. During her third show in the Sun and Fun Capital on the said date, shortly after the Kansas City Cheifs defeated their opposition in San Francisco, the singer sent love to her boyfriend by singing a special but not new lyric for him.

While ending the concert with show closer Karma, Swift enthusiastically sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” instead of the original line, “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me.” While Swift has performed the modified lyrics in the past, Sunday marked the first time she’d done so without Kelce, 35, in the audience.

The Lover singer first performed the lyric switch-up in front of Kelce in November at a show in Argentina, where he was caught getting shy in the tent he shared with Swift’s dad, Scott, who elatedly patted him on the back.

ALSO READ: Is Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Love Story Being Adapted To Screens? All We Know About Christmas In The Spotlight So Far

Travis Kelce might have missed Taylor Swift's Miami shows, but his family made sure to represent him. The NFLer’s mom, Donna Kelce, attended his popstar girlfriend's first Eras Tour show on October 18, accompanied by her other son, Jason Kelce, his wife, Kylie, and their two daughters.

Advertisement

Travis and Swift spent quality time the previous weekend during his bye week and her pause from her record-breaking gig. The duo dined out on consecutive nights while in New York City and also attended the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians playoff game on October 14.

Swift’s three Miami shows marked her return to the stage after a two-month break, which she spent supporting Kelce at his games and allegedly throwing a surprise birthday party for him.

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift Host Surprise Birthday Dinner For Travis Kelce's 35th At Kansas City Hotspot? Sources Say THIS

Among the other onstage highlights of her Miami shows was Swift bringing out Florence Welch to perform their TTPD collaboration track Florida. The duo had previously performed together in London at Wembley Stadium in August.

The Fortnight singer also debuted a new jumpsuit for the Reputation portion of her concert, fueling fan theories that Taylor's Version of the 2017 album is closer to its release than anticipated.

Swift’s concerts frequently attract a star-studded crowd, and her Miami return was no different. The singer’s Friday show was attended by Tom Brady, Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Serena Williams.

Advertisement

Next, Swift will perform in New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto over the next two months before concluding the tour in Vancouver on December 8.

Before fans could start missing the iconic Eras Tour, the singer announced a special tourbook featuring 500 unreleased photos from various segments of her shows over the past year and a half. The book will be available exclusively at Target.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Announces Official Eras Tour Book And THIS Version Of TTPD On Good Morning America