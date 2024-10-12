Did Taylor Swift Host Surprise Birthday Dinner For Travis Kelce's 35th At Kansas City Hotspot? Sources Say THIS

For anyone hurt by Taylor Swift skipping boyfriend Travis Kelce’s birthday celebration with pals last Saturday, we are glad to share the news that the pop star made it up to her football beau by holding an intimate celebration on Sunday, October 6.

Page Six, with inputs from a source, reports that Swift and her father, Scott, took the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his family—along with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes—out to sushi hotspot Noka. The outlet’s source told them that the gathering wrapped up quickly as the Chiefs played the New Orleans Saints the next day.

The restaurant—popular for rolls and entrees like miso cod and dry-aged duck—is closed on Sunday but is available for private events.

Swift’s private party, however, may all be fictitious because another source told Page Six that they didn't think the Lover singer was in town before Monday when she cheered Kelce’s team at Arrowhead Stadium from the VIP suite with her father and his teammate Mecole Hardman Jr.’s fiancée, Chariah Gordo.

The power couple then celebrated the win reportedly by cuddling up at an after-party at an undisclosed location.

About Swift's selected venue for the rumored private event, Instagram gossip site DeuxMoi mentioned that the restaurant had previously accommodated the couple last month during a maintenance closure. A tipster told the social media site that it is also where Brittany celebrated her birthday.

Kelce celebrated his birthday on Saturday with his brother Jason, his wife Kylie, and pal Mahomes at Zac Townsend’s comedy show at the Midland Theater in KC—where the group went backstage.

Earlier that day, he hosted his annual Kelce Car Jam charity event and shared with Page Six that he’d like a third Super Bowl as his birthday present.

Swift had not attended Kelce’s previous two games, reportedly because she’d been busy rehearsing to resume her Eras Tour in Miami on October 18.

