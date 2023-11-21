'Taylor Lautner, you stay away from that baby': Fans swarm with hilarious reactions amid Robert Pattinson - Suki Waterhouse baby announcement

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's announcement of expecting their first child together has sparked a wave of excitement among fans, particularly those devoted to the Twilight saga. The British actress, singer, and model unveiled her baby bump at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City, confirming the speculations that had circulated for weeks. As the couple, rumored to have been together for approximately five years, prepares for parenthood, Twilight fans couldn't resist sharing their excitement on social media. Among all the celebration there has been another common theme between all the fans- asking Taylor Lautner, Pattinson's co-star from Twilight, to stay away from Pattinson and Waterhouse's baby. Here's why.

Twilight connection

Pattinson and Waterhouse's relationship takes on a unique significance for Twilight enthusiasts who fondly recall their collaboration in the iconic saga. Fans were quick to express their joy on platforms like X (formally Twitter), with one user humorously cautioning, "Taylor Lautner, you stay away from that baby." The reference taps into the history of the Twilight series where Taylor Lautner's character, Jacob Black, 'imprints' on Renesmee Cullen, the daughter of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, Robert Pattinson's character, immediately after her birth in Breaking Dawn.

Imprinting in Twilight

In the Twilight saga, imprinting is a supernatural and complex phenomenon that is exclusive to werewolves. It serves as a unique and involuntary form of bonding that goes beyond mere companionship, transcending into a profound and soul-deep connection. Imprinting is depicted as a destiny-driven process where a werewolf, also known as a shape-shifter, identifies their soulmate or an individual with whom they form an unbreakable bond. The concept of imprinting is introduced in the third book of the series, Eclipse and gains significant prominence in the fourth book, "Breaking Dawn." It becomes a central plot point as it plays a crucial role in shaping the dynamics of relationships within the werewolf pack and intertwines with the larger narrative of the supernatural world created by author Stephenie Meyer.

When a werewolf imprints on someone, it is not a matter of choice; rather, it is a force beyond their control. The imprinting process often occurs under specific circumstances, such as intense emotions or life-changing events. Once the imprinting connection is established, the werewolf is bound to the object of their imprinting for life, forming a deep emotional and spiritual bond.

One of the most notable instances of imprinting in the Twilight series is Jacob Black's imprinting on Renesmee Cullen, the daughter of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. In Breaking Dawn, Renesmee is born, and Jacob, who had previously been in love with Bella, undergoes the imprinting process. This creates a unique dynamic where Jacob becomes Renesmee's protector and soulmate. Despite the seemingly unusual and potentially controversial nature of this bond, imprinting is portrayed as a pure connection that adapts to the individual needs and circumstances of those involved.

Fans' playful response on social media

Social media platforms, particularly Twitter (now X), witnessed an outpouring of playful responses from Twilight devotees. The recurrent theme of telling Lautner to stay away from Pattinson and Waterhouse's baby became a viral sensation, showcasing the impact and humor embedded within the Twilight fan community.

One fan emphatically warned, “Taylor Lautner, you stay away from that baby,” while another pondered the comedic potential, stating, “Taylor Lautner has the chance to do the funniest thing ever right now.” Netizens collectively found humor in the recurring theme, as a tweet said, “Netizens react to the news Robert Pattinson is going to be a dad with 'Taylor Lautner, stay away from that baby.' Will always be funny to me. (eight crying face emojis)” The caution continued with remarks like “They better keep Taylor Lautner away from that child” and a stern “Taylor Lautner, stay AWAY.” Some fans playfully speculated on the supernatural possibilities, asking, “When Taylor Lautner imprints on this baby, then what?” and humorously suggesting to “hide her from Taylor Lautner at all costs.” The banter reached its comedic zenith with a fan speculating on a fictional scenario, exclaiming, “And when Taylor Lautner imprints on that baby and all of a sudden, it’s attracted to backflips and men who leech off Taylor Swift's career, then what?” These reactions collectively show the delightful and humorous manner in which fans merge real-life events with the fantastical world of Twilight, creating a lighthearted discourse around the Pattinson-Waterhouse baby news.

In the wake of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's joyous baby revelation, Twilight fans have seized the opportunity to infuse humor into their celebrations. The connection between the real-life pregnancy announcement and the imprinting storyline in Twilight has sparked a wave of playful online banter. As fans affectionately warn Taylor Lautner to 'stay away from that baby,' the Twilight universe's blend of fantasy and reality continues to enchant fans worldwide.

