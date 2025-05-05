Teen Wolf Star Dylan O'Brien Gets Accused of Homophobia by Sibling Julz; Reveals They Don't Keep in Touch Anymore

Dylan O'Brien is coming under fire amid comments regarding his sibling in his latest interview advertising his forthcoming queer drama Ponyboi.

During his Vulture interview, the 33-year-old star alluded to his inspiration as having a history linked to being around the LGBTQ+ community. He talked about his experience based on having a trans, nonbinary sibling and more in his personal life.

Advertisement

"I have a trans, nonbinary sibling and I know people in my personal life as well who are queer, and I am so grateful for how much it deepens my experience in this world," the Teen Wolf alum said.

Within a short while of the remarks being shared by another outlet, O'Brien's brother, Julz O'Brien, reacted on social media. He showed annoyance at being featured in the article without consulting them first.

Julz indicated that the coverage was about them without asking for comment, added their photo without tagging them, and mislabeled their identity. He clarified that they are trans masculine and prefer he/they pronouns.

Adding to the tension, Julz also announced that they have not been talking to Dylan in more than a year. They said that the actor had not reached out to them after their top surgery, nor had he wished them on their recent birthday. Julz also reacted to a fan's comment regarding Dylan's partner, indicating that though public support is welcome, their personal relationship with the actor is far and tense.

Advertisement

When someone commented, "That's cool, he supports his sibling but we're not going to put aside his girlfriend. From what I've heard from every Dylan O'Brien fan, she's homophobic and racist, and what else I don't know yet," Julz quickly reacted.

"He also hasn’t spoken to me in over a year. He didn’t check in when I had top surgery. He didn’t even wish me a happy bday last week! But glad I could deepen his experience in this world and make the world love him that much more," they replied.

Dylan O’Brien faces such controversial allegations as he gears up for the release of Ponyboi, which deals with queer and intersex identities. In the film, O’Brien stars as Vinny, a sleazy drug dealer who maintains a clandestine sensual affair with Ponyboi unbeknownst to his pregnant girlfriend.

The supporting cast features Murray Bartlett and Indya Moore. Although the film has received early critical acclaim for its representation, the actor's family feud has initiated wider discussions about authenticity and accountability in his allyship for marginalized communities.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Don’t Let Them Manipulate...’: Dylan O’Brien Talks About Major Accident That Occurred On THIS Film Set And Advice For Future Stars