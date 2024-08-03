Tensions Rise On 90 Day Fiancé As Heated Confrontation Takes Place Between Big Ed And Loren

The boiling point of the drama on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After happens in part two of the Tell-All. Big Ed and Loren have a heated argument in an exciting clip shared by PEOPLE. The tension originates from statements made by Loren and her spouse Alex during an interview held in 2022. During Make-up, Before Tell-all, Big Ed, 59 years old, and Loren, 35 years old are seated facing each other.

Loren initiates the confrontation with a daring question. "So, Ed, now that we're in person, do I look like a bottom feeder?" she asks. That was one of Big Ed’s replies following his insult to Loren after she said that she didn’t like him on a podcast in the year 2022.

“I can't wait for you to go,” is what Big Ed responds sarcastically. He goes on to say, “Looking forward to [hearing about] your perfect life.” However, as Loren defends herself, she says; “Well I don’t have a perfect life. I have an amazing husband who supports me. We fight. But he will never, ever talk to me the way you talk to anybody.”

In her confession room session, Loren opens up about how their beef started. In another interview where she admitted her hatred for Big Ed ... She stated, “I loathe him because he treats women like s---.” In response to this description about him calling her a low person.

“You think you’re better than everybody,” retaliated Lorena directly at him, “but to call me a f---ing bottom feeder? I don't think so. I did not call you a name, I've never made fun of you.” She says that she has not called him any names, she only said she doesn't like him because he hates women.

Big Ed justifies that action by saying he just responded back after hearing what Loren had said first. Ed insists that she should keep her comments about him to herself, but Loren sticks to her guns, “I'm not going to keep them to myself. I don't like you, I loathe you.”

While talking about another comment that Ed made about Loren, she says, “He said ... that you're always portraying that you have a perfect marriage and that you are trying to preach to us. And he also said that you must make your husband's life very miserable.”

This feud between Big Ed and Loren will guarantee more drama in the subsequent episodes. The fans are eagerly waiting for part 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season eight Tell-All set for Sunday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on TLC.

