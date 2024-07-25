Tessa Thompson Roped In For New Netflix Limited Series His & Hers; Check Details Inside

Netflix has announced a limited six-episode series, with Tessa Thompson in the lead. The new thriller show, titled His & Hers, will be based on the novel by Alice Feeny of the same name. William Oldroyd and Bill Dubuque, who co-created Ozark, are scheduled to pen the series. The former will also take the director’s chair for the pilot episode. Apart from starring in the show, Thompson will also take on the role of executive producer.

The actress will portray the character of Anna, a journalist, who witnesses her friends fading away in front of her eyes. The psychological thriller is sure to keep their audience on the edge of their seats.

What will His & Hers be about?

The plot of His & Hers will follow the story of Anna, who, “lives in haunting reclusivity, fading away from her friends and career as a journalist. But when she overhears about a murder in Dahlonega—the sleepy town where she grew up—Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers.”

The synopsis further adds, “Detective Jack Harper is strangely suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation. There are two sides to every story: his and hers, which means someone is always lying.”

The release details of the show have been kept mostly under wraps, and the cast members, too, are yet to be announced.

The director of the pilot episode, Oldroyd, has earned his name in the Hollywood industry by directing movies like Lady Macbeth and Eileen. His & Hers will mark the filmmaker’s first project in the television field. Meanwhile, Dubuque is well known for his work on Ozark, the Netflix show, which earned the co-creator 45 Emmy nominations and four wins.

Tessa Thompson’s previous projects in Hollywood

Tessa Thompson is a well-known actress in the Hollywood industry. Thompson stepped into movies with a horror film titled When a Stranger Calls, in 2006. After her debut, the actress took on various roles in Television, including the CBS drama Cold Case and Grey’s Anatomy, Thompson gained popularity amongst the audience with her portrayal of Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok.

Later, Thompson went on to bag the role of Bianca Taylor in the Creed franchise. Since the initial days, the actress has earned her way to the top and has gone on to reach new heights.

