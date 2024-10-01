Throwback: When Drew Barrymore Said She Wants Kamala Harris To Be 'Momala Of The Country' In Viral Interview

On April 29, 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show for a sit-down interview, which soon went viral. Harris, recognized for her warm and friendly personality, offered personal stories about her family life, notably her role as a stepmother, affectionately referred to as Momala.

However, it was a specific point in the interview that caught the internet's attention: Barrymore claimed Harris could be Momala for the entire country.

During the interview, Harris shared about her family dynamics, namely her bond with her stepchildren, Cole and Ella Emhoff. Kamala Harris married a second gentleman Doug Emhoff in 2014, and she has embraced her role as a stepmother. "Their word for me is 'Momala,'" Harris said. She explained that her family prefers not to use the term step.

Harris also spoke about her relationship with Emhoff's ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, “It’s just not fair to (children) to put them in a situation where, intentionally or not, they are being manipulated around the adults’ weird relationships with each other,” said Harris.

As Harris spoke about her family, Barrymore diverted the subject, offering a comment that instantly became viral. “That’s a great segue to say that I keep thinking in my head that we all need a mom,” said Barrymore. She went on to imply that Harris may take on a maternal role for the country, saying, "We need you to be the 'Momala' of the country."

The moment elicited many different kinds of reactions from both the audience and viewers at home. While some thought it was adorable, others felt embarrassed, with social media users calling what happened a cringe. Despite the conflicting reactions, the video clip quickly traveled across platforms, raising debate over the nature of Barrymore's remark.

Zahara Hill, an MSNBC writer, was among those who criticized Drew Barrymore's statement for its problematic undertones. Hill pointed out that referring to Harris as Momala evoked the historical stereotype of the mammy figure, which paints Black women as too domestic and obedient.

Hill stated that though Barrymore almost certainly meant no harm, well-meaning white women in 2024 should have done the homework at this point.

