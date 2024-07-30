The 90 Day Fiancé Season 8: Angela Deem Confronts Michael Ilesanmi And Questions His Loyalty; Says 'I Wish I Never Brought Him Here'

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 Tell-All started with a lot of drama on July 28. The whole cast gathered to discuss the season's ups and downs, with special excitement about Michael Ilesanmi finally arriving in the U.S. after years of waiting to join his wife, Angela Deem.

Angela Deem expresses frustration over Michael Ilesanmi

However, things were far from perfect for the couple. Angela, 58, seemed frustrated with her husband. When she arrived at the Tell-All, she told Big Ed that nothing had gone as she imagined since coming to the U.S. with Michael.

Angela expressed her doubts about Michael, saying, “As much as I love him, I don’t trust him, Ed," She even accused him of using her for a visa and said, "I’m sick of it, man. I wish I never brought him here... He’s making a f---ing fool out of me."

Once Angela and Michael, 35, joined the rest of the cast, she demanded that he stay by her side, warning him not to make her look like the bad one anymore. Deem told him, "You don’t get out of my f---ing sight. Do I make my f---ing self clear? Because you ain't going to have time to make these people think I'm the bad one no more," and that Michael is "not going to do the nice guy to y'all in front of me no more."

Angela Deem accused Michael Ilesanmi of sleeping with another woman

Angela loudly aired their problems, mentioning how Michael sleeps in the living room and hasn't been intimate with her in two months. She accused him of cheating, suggesting he had another woman in New Jersey.

Michael denied the accusations, but Angela continued to criticize him, calling him a liar and saying, " "He’ll lie and he’ll take that lie to the grave." Michael defended himself, insisting he'll "tell it how it is." Angela retorted, saying she'd seen nothing but lies from him in their seven years together.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 Tell-All will air on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

