The Apprentice’s Jonny Heaver Reveals Embarrassing Exit Moment After Being Fired by Lord Sugar; READ

Jonny Heaver, a 23-year-old entrepreneur and owner of Achieve Tutoring, became the fifth contestant to be fired by Lord Sugar on The Apprentice. In the latest episode, the contestants traveled to Turkey, where they were tasked with organizing luxury corporate events.

Unfortunately, Jonny's team, led by project manager Chisola Chitambala, lost the task after their clients requested a 40% refund due to a lack of a luxury experience. This resulted in a final profit of just €470, while the rival team made €1580 as per Daily Mail.

During the boardroom showdown, Chisola brought Jonny and teammate Frederick Afrifa back for the final decision. Lord Sugar criticized Jonny, saying, “I haven’t seen much from you in these six weeks… What I have seen is a tendency to make excuses.” He then delivered his signature phrase: “Jonny, you’re fired.”

Advertisement

Jonny later revealed a moment from his exit that was cut from the show as per Daily Mail. He shared, “The bit I’m so happy didn’t make the edit… I pushed the pull door. It was so embarrassing! I went straight into the door on my way out.”

He admitted that he was relieved the incident was left out, saying it was not the right time or place to push a pull door, especially when being fired by Lord Sugar. He also joked that the show's editors were kind to him for not including it, as he felt they were not always that considerate.

Advertisement

In this week’s challenge, contestants were divided into two teams, each responsible for curating a premium corporate experience in Turkey. Chisola’s team hosted Vodafone clients with a Jeep tour and yacht dining experience, but the event faced multiple challenges.

Guests requested an early end to their tour and were disappointed when they ran out of wine. In contrast, the rival team, led by Keir Shave, impressed clients with a hot air balloon experience, securing a higher profit.

In the boardroom, Lord Sugar pointed out that Chisola had prioritized profit over customer experience, saying that her focus had been more on making money than ensuring client satisfaction. He also joked about Jonny’s tour commentary, stating that it had been drier than his drinks cabinet.

After his elimination, Jonny was disappointed but remained positive. He said he was absolutely gutted and would have loved for Lord Sugar, Tim, and Baroness Brady, whom he considered his heroes, to see him as a project manager. However, he added that he had a fantastic experience and was leaving with his head held high.

Advertisement