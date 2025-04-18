The Bold and the Beautiful April 17 Episode Recap: Sheila and Luna Plot Against Steffy

Sheila is determined to push Steffy out of her and Luna’s way to get closer to Finn. The new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful started with Steffy, Finn, and Bridget gathered in Liam’s hospital room. His health has improved, but he’s not out of the woods yet.

Finn took his leave, but Bridget lingered around and heard Liam asking Steffy about the whole Luna is Finn’s biological daughter fiasco. Bridget is shocked by this discovery. Liam is also concerned about Finn’s association with Luna, a convicted criminal, and how it would impact their children. She assured him that Luna would never enter their lives.

Elsewhere, Luna wants to get closer to her dad, Finn. Shiela is determined to make things right between the father and daughter. She felt bad for her granddaughter, who spent her entire life searching for her father. Sheila left ‘murdering people’ out of the list.

She has grown estranged from her biological son, Finn. But she’s determined to let bygones be bygones and bond with him like never before. It seemed like both Luna and Sheila are hell bent on growing closer to Finn but there’s only one person in their way – Steffy.

Sheila vowed to get her out of the way and get Finn into her and Luna’s lives. If Steffy doesn’t accept them, she is willing to push Finn to the other side of the aisle.

Elsewhere, Hope supported Deacon the same way he was there for her after the Forresters ganged up and kicked her out of their company. Deacon has been reeling from the fact that Luna is Sheila’s granddaughter and has been staying with them for a while.

Meanwhile, Finn reminisced about Luna, his child. Li, his adoptive mother, popped by his office to check on him. She realized that the truth about Luna had been weighing him down but she warned him to stay away from Luna nonetheless. Stay tuned for more updates!