The Bold and the Beautiful March 13 Episode Recap: Poppy Survives, Bill Takes Charge and Steffy Seeks Justice

The latest episode of the Bold and the Beautiful picked up from Poppy and Li's heated confrontation, which turned physical. The episode opened with Li strangling Poppy against a wall as she gasped for air. Li was disgusted to learn the truth about her sister sleeping with her son Finn when he was a teenager.

"You slept with Finn. My son! My son. Your nephew!" she screamed. At one point, it seemed like Li would let anger take over control and kill her sister. But just when Poppy almost choked, she released her grasp.

Poppy kept trying to justify her actions, saying she and Finn had grown fond of each other back then and cared deeply. But nothing she said could make Li forgive her sister for manipulating her barely-adult son. She could never move past it.

Meanwhile, everyone at Bill Dollar's house was stunned after learning about Luna's suspicious pardon. Everyone pointed fingers at Bill as he was the one who had sneaked Luna – a convicted criminal – out of prison under his protection.

Bill neither confirmed nor denied it until everybody left his house. Luna rejoiced over her second chance at life, which gave her the chance to get to know her new-found dad, Finn, a little more. Bill hugged her and confessed that the pardon was, in fact, his doing and warned her to stay in her best behavior moving forward.

Finn and Steffy reach home, still shocked over Luna's pardon. However, Setffy wasn't going to let her attacker get away so easily. She told Finn that putting Luna behind bars for good was the only way for her to feel safe.

She made Finn promise her that he would steer clear of Luna, despite knowing that she's his biological daughter. Will Finn make that promise and cut all ties from Luna? Stay tuned for updates!