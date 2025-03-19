The Bold and the Beautiful March 18 Episode Recap: Hope Feels Betrayed by Carter; Luna and Sheila Team Up

New alliances formed while the old ones were broken in the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. In the previous episode, Poppy disowned Luna after she blamed her for her homicides and psychotic behavior. With nowhere to go, she turned to her newfound grandmother, Sheila -– Finn’s mother.

The confrontation started weirdly, and Sheila seemed least interested in Luna’s sob story. When she told her that Finn was her biological father, making her the grandmother, Sheila didn’t buy it. Luna explained the paternity test fiasco. Li (Naomi Matsuda) proved Tom Starr wasn’t her dad and tested Jack (Ted King).

When that test was negative, Finn tested himself and it was positive. Sheila listened to the story and let out a laugh or two in disbelief. But as soon as Luna mentioned Steffy as the roadblock between her and Finn, Sheila rejoiced.

She grabbed Luna, kissed her on the lips, and pulled her in for a hug. Sheila finally found a way to sneak back into Finn’s life and kick Steffy out of it. Elsewhere, Hope broke down after learning that Carter had handed the company back to the Forresters.

He explained that he felt guilty for being dishonest with Eric his best friend, his legal oath, and himself. Hope insisted that he helped the company succeed with his efforts and reminded him of the LLC papers that had his name on them.

Oh about those papers…Carter heroically destroyed it in front of the Forresters and won back their trust. Hope was devastated by this development. “What did you do, Carter?” she yelled. She accused him of destroying their lives and future. Anything Carter said to get her to calm down was in vain.

On the contrary, the Forresters were on cloud nine that they finally got their company and Carter – their most valuable asset – back. They blame Hope for manipulating him into betraying his associates but Ridge claims that he’d still have a wall up with Carter unless he proves his loyalty.