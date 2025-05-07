The Bold and the Beautiful May 6 Episode Recap: Liam Struggles to Tell Hope the Truth, Daphne Attempts to Woo Carter

Liam gets closer to telling Hope the truth about his diagnosis in the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. At the cliff house, Liam reiterated how much he wants to see the mothers of both his daughters to remove their personal grudges and differences before his impending death.

Steffy hesitated as she and Hope had been nothing less than enemies. Liam stood up, trying to make her comprehend, but a sharp pain in his head made him dizzy. He plopped back on the couch. That’s when Finn walked in, bearing more bad news.

He revealed that Liam’s entire medical team had been at a loss about his condition and its possible solution. Liam, who was diagnosed with an inoperable mass in his brain, decided to go meet Hope. Steffy reminded him to come clean to her before he headed out.

Deacon was also present at the Logan estate and was delighted to meet Liam. But the latter reiterated that reigniting romance with Hope was the last thing on his mind. When he and Hope were left alone, they discussed their daughter, Beth, and praised each other for being a great parent.

Hope sensed something was off, Liam almost caved, but changed the topic last minute. He instead told her that he’s been soul-searching and thinking about the past. But he didn’t admit the rest, leaving Hope in the dark.

Elsewhere, Carter heard Daphne talk trash about Hope, the love of his life. When she found him listening to her gibberish, instead of feeling guilty, she jumped at the opportunity to do more trash talk on Hope.

She tried to convince him that he should start fresh and forget about Hope. Daphne insisted that she could give him the love, passion, and everything in between. Stay tuned for more!