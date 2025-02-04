The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Finn Hide the Truth About Luna’s Paternity?

Tuesday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful delivers high-stakes secrets, manipulative schemes, and growing tensions. Finn grapples with the truth about Luna’s paternity, while Poppy searches for answers, and Carter finds himself in a dangerously tempting situation.

John “Finn” Finnegan is reeling from the DNA test results that confirm Luna Nozawa is indeed his daughter, exposing Poppy Nozawa’s previous lies. Now, Finn faces a difficult choice—should he come clean to Steffy Forrester, or keep the secret to protect his family? With their anniversary approaching, Finn may decide to delay the inevitable, despite knowing that hiding the truth could backfire.

Meanwhile, Poppy reaches out to Li Finnegan for help after discovering that Luna has been transferred within the prison system without disclosure of her whereabouts. Desperate for answers, Poppy might consider seeking help from Bill Spencer, unaware that he is already involved in a major cover-up.

Bill secretly arranged for Luna to be placed under house arrest at his estate, but the truth won’t stay hidden for long. As Poppy pushes for information, Bill’s deception is on the verge of unraveling.

At Forrester Creations, Carter Walton struggles to resist Daphne Rose’s relentless seduction attempts. Daphne, working under Steffy’s orders, is determined to lure Carter away from Hope Logan to help the Forresters regain control of the company. However, an unexpected interruption—possibly from Zende Forrester Dominguez—could prevent Carter from making a mistake he’ll regret.

Steffy remains confident in Daphne’s influence and is hopeful that their plan is working, but will Carter fall for the trap, or will he remain loyal to Hope?

With Finn keeping a life-changing secret, Poppy closing in on the truth, and Carter teetering on the edge of temptation, Tuesday’s The Bold and the Beautiful is packed with explosive drama. Stay tuned to see if secrets will be exposed—or if they’ll spiral even further out of control!

