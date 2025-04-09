The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Finn Forgive Luna?

Wednesday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful brings intense confrontations and rising suspicions. While Liam Spencer works through a troubling memory gap, Finn and Bill go head-to-head over Luna’s future — and Steffy’s fury looms large.

At the hospital, Liam is making promising progress after his accident. He’s awake, alert, and able to answer basic questions — even recalling his own name. However, when pressed about how he sustained his head injury, Liam draws a blank. Despite trying to piece things together, he can’t remember what happened, leaving a critical mystery unsolved for now.

Dr. Grace Buckingham previously speculated that Liam’s injury might not have been an accident, a theory Steffy Forrester is quick to latch onto. As suspicion swirls, Luna Nozawa emerges as a possible culprit in Steffy’s eyes, setting the stage for a brewing storm.

Meanwhile, Finn Finnegan and Bill Spencer engage in a heated confrontation over Luna. Finn lashes out at Bill for securing Luna’s freedom, but Bill defends his decision passionately. Bill believes Finn needs to be more forgiving, especially after discovering he’s Luna’s biological father. He accuses Finn of being harsh and insists that Luna deserves another chance to prove herself.

Despite his complicated feelings, Finn knows any bond with Luna risks enraging Steffy, who has strictly forbidden any interaction between them. As the tension builds, both Finn and Bill receive updates about Liam’s medical crisis, with Steffy warning that although Liam seems stable, the cause of his injury remains a troubling unknown.

As Liam’s memory loss deepens the mystery, Steffy’s suspicions toward Luna could spiral out of control. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that a quest for vengeance may be on the horizon — and Finn could find himself caught between loyalty, love, and the harsh demands of family.