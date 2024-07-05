The Boys Season 4: Where Did Queen Maeve Go? Explained

The Boys season 4 has premiered, and the fourth installment of the web show is already gaining a lot of attention. However, while the original cast has returned, the fans have been wondering Queen Maeve’s whereabouts as she has been missing from the three episodes that have been released so far.

Dominique McElligot plays Queen Maeve in the superhero vs human series. She has been a solid and powerful character. In the last three seasons, Maeve’s importance has been noticed visibly. Her confrontations with Homelander and fight for the innocent gave an edge to her character. However, her absence made the fans concerned about what happened to her.

What happened to Queen Maeve?

At the end of The Boys season 3, Queen Maeve faked her own death to hide from the wrath of Homelander and Vought. However, she is safe and alive living with her girlfriend Elena but this is why she has been missing from season 4 so far. The showrunner has assured the fans that Maeve’s story hasn’t finished yet. In an interview with Deadline, Eric Kripke said, "We definitely won't reach the end of the series without seeing Maeve again."

During the rigorous battle with Homelander, she fought with the Soldier Boy and while saving The Boys from his superpowers, Queen Maeve loses an eye. She disappeared in thin air to keep her and her girlfriend’s lives safe. Vought CEO found her existence but she erased it rather than revealing it to the world. The Boys knew and helped her to fake her death and conceal her identity. This is how Homelander and Vought couldn’t locate her.

Even though the world believed after Season 3 that she died in the explosion created by Soldier Boy, she survived it. However, the radiation took her superpowers. The showrunner of The Boys, Eric, has shared that Maeve has more to say in the season. Without disclosing much, he revealed that in the later half of season 4, there’s a chance that Queen Maeve might return.

Queen Maeve’s evolution as a character

Across all three seasons, Queen Maeve’s character evolved in the most humanely possible. From showing off great power to coming in front of the innocent to help them fight Homelander and Vought’s injustice - she has done it all. At the end of season 3, she stood up in front of Homelander while the fight was on despite losing an eye. However, the fight gets disrupted when Soldier Boy comes in to put everything and everyone in danger with his explosion.

Maeve shielded The Boys and sacrificed herself by pushing Soldier Boy out of the window before he could set the nuclear explosion in action. However, in the process, she absorbed the blast neutralizing her Compound V, resulting in her losing her superpower. But she survived the blast. She reunited with her girlfriend Elena and planned everything to live life normally from the clutch of Homelander.

Queen Maeve might have something huge in store that will create havoc in season 4. Let’s hope her character returns with a bang. What are your thoughts about Queen Maeve?

