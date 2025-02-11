The Equalizer Season 5 Part 2 Slated to Hit Screens on THIS Date; Everything to Know About Reboot Series

The Equalizer is set to return to the screens after season 5, part 1, concluded in December 2024. Season 5, part 2, will premiere on CBS starting on February 16. Each of the new episodes will have a runtime of 60 minutes with a weekly release on the network.

The show is a reboot of the eponymous series, which was run by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim.

As for the current series, The Equalizer is created by Andrew W. Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller, with the first season of the show debuting in February 2021. The new episodes of the show will premiere at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Fans of the show can stream the episodes on the network itself soon after the premiere. The viewers who are not the subscribers of CBS, can also pay for the Hulu subscription with access to Disney+ and ESPN in both ad-supported as well as ad-free options.

The new episodes will also be available to stream on Paramount+ a day after the original release.

Meanwhile, the audience could expect high drama and emotions from the upcoming bunch of episodes that will showcase Robyn McCall in her continuity to find and rescue a missing individual while getting herself into dangerous situations.

Moreover, after Dante returns to the city, Robyn will also face challenges in her brewing love life with her ex-husband. Furthermore, Mel will move on from her traumatic past and move on to get back to work.

The Equalizer will resume with episode 8 of the season. The official synopsis reads, "After a young girl is the victim of a shootout, the team races to find out if a gang war is afoot and whether the crime is connected to a shipment of stolen guns McCall is chasing down; Aunt Vi and Delilah prepare for their respective dates."

The second episode will hit the screens on February 23.