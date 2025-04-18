The Fantastic Four First Steps: 6 Details You May Have Missed in New Trailer Starring Pedro Pascal

The Fantastic Four: First Steps recently dropped a banging trailer. While the film welcomes the first superhero family in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the trailer revealed much about the world in which the Fantastic Four live. First of all, let us tell you that this isn’t what we have been witnessing in the current ongoing MCU movies.

Meanwhile, here are the other details that the trailer showcased, in case you had missed them.

The Fantastic Four are the primary protectors of the Earth

As seen in the trailer, it is revealed that the Fantastic Four happen to be the only superheroes protecting the Earth from grave danger. In the initial sequence of the trailer, we see many people from New York thanking them.

It is Reed Richards who dragged Galactus’s attention

The trailer further shows Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards stating, “I stretched the bounds of space. And they heard.” It seems like he is pointing at a different world where the Silver Surfer lives. If not that, he is surely pointing towards Galactus and the Silver Surfer.

The Thing is not so Grimm

The Thing, whose human name happens to be Ben Grimm, is shown to be a much happier character, unlike the one from the comics, where he is a bit on the angry side.

One question: Why does the world owe the Fantastic Four a debt?

As said by the news anchor at the beginning of the trailer, the world owes the Fantastic Four a debt. While we know this isn’t the origin story, it might be that they have already defeated Doctor Doom, which is why the world owes them a debt.

The entire world knows the Fantastic Four’s faces

With no masks, the whole world knows the faces of the four astronauts who went to space and came back with powers.

Galactus walks the Earth

The grandest entry. Galactus is shown walking the Earth around the streets of New York.

