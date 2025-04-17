Fantastic Four First Steps Trailer: Pedro Pascal Leads Marvel’s Superhero Family in New Look; Watch

Fantastic Four jets off for a dangerous mission in space! Just as the superheroes begin to embrace a normal life, one of them accidentally summons the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), a renowned antagonist of the franchise who is hell-bent on destroying Earth.

The trailer opens with Susan Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Mr. Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) reuniting for a family dinner. Susan and Mr. Fantastic are expecting their first child and dreaming of a better future.

“We can do this. Nothing’s going to change,” Susan says in the trailer. Johnny is equally ecstatic about his sister’s pregnancy. “We’re going to be the best uncles ever,” he says, referring to himself and The Thing.

But things are only rosy until the Silver Surfer arrives to declare war. “Are you the protector of this world? Your planet is now marked for death,” the Surfer announces. Pascal’s character believes that he stretched the bounds of space—and they heard.

With danger looming over their heads, the Fantastic Four must fulfill their duty as Earth's protectors and embark on one more deadly mission in space. When someone asks if the people on Earth are safe, Pascal’s character replies, “I don’t know,” before jetting off with his crew.

Susan declares that they must face the threat together as a family. “It has to be us,” she says at one point.

This film marks the official MCU debut of the superhero team, previously owned by 20th Century Fox before being acquired by Disney. However, other Marvel heroes won’t appear in this universe, as the story takes place in an alternate, retro-futuristic 1960s Manhattan—where the Fantastic Four are the world’s only superheroes and defenders.

According to the official synopsis, “The Fantastic Four must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, the Silver Surfer,” all while navigating the complexities of their personal lives.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will hit theaters on July 25, 2025.