The Girl In The Pool Ending Explained: Did Kevin Kill Hannah?

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence.

The Girl in the Pool is a new independent thriller film that clutches onto family drama and a murder mystery that remains unsolved until the very end. Backed by a talented cast, the film keeps audiences on their toes with its gripping storyline as things take a wild turn on the protagonist’s birthday.

Tom’s mistress, Hannah, is found dead in his pool while his wife is away preparing to throw a surprise birthday party for him. Terrified by his infidelity getting exposed, Tom cleans up the crime scene and hides it away from his family while putting on a happy face for the guests joining his party. All seems to go according to plan until a stranger named Kevin crashes ithe party.

Did Kevin kill Hannah?

Tom’s seemingly perfect life is uprooted after his mistress Hannah is found floating dead in his house’s pool. He had been engaged in a secret affair with Hannah, who surprised him at his house to spend an hour together on his birthday. Lucky for Tom, his family is out and the duo gets to spend intimate time in his pool.

However, the neighbor’s son, Aiden, is found spying on them with his drone, which infuriates Tom. He storms out of the pool to get things straight with the kid, who, in turn, threatens to leak his secret. Helpless, Tom returns home to find Hannah dead with her head smashed in. The pool is stained with her blood, and his wife, Kristen, had promised to return before dinner.

Though traumatized by the incident, Tom cleans up the crime scene to hide his affair from Kristen. He takes a shower and gets ready for dinner when his wife reveals that a surprise birthday party is awaiting him. As the guests pour in, Tom struggles to keep his cool, with his father-in-law suspecting him of hiding something.

Eventually, a stranger is seen prying on Tom throughout the party. After he finds his wife talking to the stranger, Tom inquires about him. He reveals himself as Hannah’s husband, Kevin, who had been looking for his wife since her last Uber location showed Tom’s house. The latter realizes it was Kevin calling Hannah’s phone continuously while he was cleaning up the crime scene.

Tom suspects Kevin might have killed Hannah after he found her cheating on him. Earlier, she had hinted at the risk of Kevin finding out about their affair and how it would not please him. Therefore, Tom threatens to kill Kevin with his gun if he does not confess to the murder but turns out he is not the one to blame.

Who killed Hannah?

In his pursuit of making Kevin confess, Tom spills out everything about his affair with Hannah and the murder. Kevin tries to escape and call the police before Tom knocks him out with his gun and ties him up when his son, Alex, sees him during the stunt.

As the father tries to convince his son to not reveal his secret to anyone, Alex confesses that he knows about the incident since he is the one who killed Hannah in the pool.

It appears Alex had witnessed his father’s affair with his mistress at the pool and was angered that she was ruining his parents’ marriage. Therefore, when Tom went out to deal with the neighbor’s kid, Alex picked up a baseball bat and smashed Hannah’s head to death. He did not bother about the consequences; the film is hinting at Alex’s teenage behavior motivated by his broken family.

Kristen and Tom’s daughter, Rose, barges into the scene to find Kevin tied up. Kristen suggests she got a whiff of her husband’s affair and was contemplating a divorce already. While Tom could have faced his fears and simply confessed his affair to his wife to save himself from the misery, he chose to maintain his innocence for the situation to turn worse.

Strangely, the gruesome thriller managed to pull off a heartwarming end. After the truth is revealed, Tom advises his family to go back to the party and send the guests home. He sorts himself out and gives a final farewell speech before the police take him.

It seems Tom had called the police to surrender as the murderer and protect his young son Alex from disrupting his life. He surmises his infidelity had urged his son to take the drastic step and thus take the blame for his mistake.

The Girl in the Pool stars Freddie Prince Jr., Monica Potter, Gabrielle Haugh, Tyler Lawrence Grey, Kevin Pollak, and Brielle Barbusca. It is directed by Dakota Gorman and premiered on July 26, 2024.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

