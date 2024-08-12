The Monkey Teaser: Theo James Is Covered In Blood In Osgood Perkins’ Upcoming Stephen King Adaptation

The Monkey is helmed by Longlegs writer-director Osgood Perkins and produced by James Van, who’s been the co-creator of several acclaimed horror movies like The Conjuring, Insidious, Annabelle, The Nun, and M3gan. The 44-second teaser gave a terrifying glimpse into what appeared to be a possessed monkey, and actor Theo James covered head-to-toe in blood.

Based on Stephen King’s eponymous short story, The Monkey revolves around twin brothers Bill and Hall (both played by James) who discover their father’s lost toy in their childhood home’s attic, which is possessed by an evil energy causing a myriad of gruesome consecutive deaths.

The brothers grow apart after the incident, but when the unfortunate and mysterious series of deaths begins again, they reunite to find a way to destroy the monkey toy for good. James is joined by Elijah Wood, Tatiana Maslany, Laura Mennell, Sarah Levy, Colin O’Brien, and Rohan Campbell. Canadian child actor Christian Convery rounds off the cast.

The Monkey is Perkins’ latest horror flick after Longlegs, a demonic detective slasher starring Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe, which surpassed the box office record of A24’s Talk to Me and became the highest-grossing indie horror movie in North America.

The original author and Perkins teamed up to pen the screenplay of the film. Dave Caplan, Jason Cloth, and Michael Clear are producing the movie along with multiple executive producers, including Fred Berger, Ali Jazayeri, Chris Ferguson, and more.

The Monkey will hit the theaters on February 21, 2025.