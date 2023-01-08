The Wedding Veil Expectations to release in January; 7 exciting details about the film franchise

The Wedding Veil trilogy that premiered on television in early 2022 was a huge success among viewers. The popularity of the movies is the very reason that Hallmark is bringing back the second trilogy in the film franchise this January, starting with The Wedding Veil Expectations. The first trilogy followed a group of women - Avery, Emma, and Tracy - and their journey with an antique veil that is supposed to unite its owner with their true love. The second trilogy will pick up right where the previous one left off. Take a look at these 7 exciting details as you gear up to watch the new Wedding Veil film this weekend.

The Wedding Veil Expectations cast Just like the first trilogy, the Wedding Veil Expectations will feature Lacey Chabert as Avery Morrison, Alison Sweeney as Tracy Goodwyn, and Autumn Reeser as Emma Lowell. Moreover, Kevin McGarry will be seen as Peter Hastings, Karen Kruper as Grace, and Marco Soriano as Mario. Barry W. Levy will play the role of Clark. When and where to watch The Wedding Veil Expectations? Directed by Peter Benson, The Wedding Veil Expectations premieres on January 7 at 8 pm (EST) on Hallmark channel. You can also catch the movies on the network’s streaming site Hallmark Movies Now. The Wedding Veil: Avery and Peter’s story The first movie of the trilogy started with the three girlfriends of the story – Avery, Emma, and Tracy taking one of their annual trips, where they vacation and catch up with each other about their lives. It so happens that while visiting San Francisco, they find an antique veil. It is said that whoever owns the veil is destined to find true love. Avery convinces her friends to buy it and pass it among them in order to find the truth in the fable. After Avery takes possession of the veil, she meets Peter (Kevin McGarry) at the hotel the next day, and the two forms a connection. Upon returning to Boston, they meet again by coincidence, as Peter helps Avery to restore an old painting for her gallery. They soon fall in love, and after a series of silly misunderstandings, they get married.

ALSO READ: 7 Lesser-known facts About WWE star Drew McIntyre

The other two Wedding Veil films After following Avery and Peter’s story in the first movie, we get to see Emma and Paolo (Paolo Bernardini)’s romance in the next film – The Wedding Veil Unveiled. In the last film of the first trilogy, titled, The Wedding Veil Legacy, Tracy and Nick’s (Victor Webster) story takes centre stage. The Wedding Veil Expectations Plot In the new movie, we will get to see Avery and Peter after their marriage. The couple will be seen rehabbing an old house that they brought for themselves. The process is much more taxing than they imagined it to be. To top it off, Avery is expecting their first child and she is hunting for just the right moment to break the news to her husband. As per cinemablend.com, Lacey Chabert, who plays Avery, said in a Facebook Live, “My favorite thing about this one is, typically these movies end with a kiss or the couple getting married, and everyone goes, ‘What now? I want to see their relationship while they’re in love.’ And we finally get to do that.”

ALSO READ: Will there be a Ginny & Georgia Season 3? Here's what we know so far

Two more The Wedding Veil films in the pipeline After the premiere of The Wedding Veil Expectations, there are two more upcoming movies in the pipeline. Fans of The Wedding Veil series do not need to fret! After the first film of the second trilogy debuts this weekend, the next two movies will be releasing on the following weekends – on January 14 and January 17 (EST) respectively. The second movie in this trilogy, which is called The Wedding Veil Inspiration will continue Emma and Paolo’s story. Whereas, the last film titled The Wedding Veil Journey will be all about Tracy and Nick. Watch the movies on Hallmark network at 8 pm (EST) on the coming Saturdays. Hallmark’s Wedding Veil trilogy is inspired by The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants? Much like in The Wedding Veil franchise, The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants also involves the shared custody of a piece of a mysterious and magical piece of clothing. In the 2005 movie starring Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively, America Ferrera, and Alexis Bledel, we see four teenage friends discovering a pair of denim pants that fit each of them perfectly, despite having different body shapes. They decide to share custody of the pants over the summer. While owning these pants, each one of them goes through some major life changes, that they are able to deal with only with the help of their friends. Hallmark’s Executive Elizabeth Host told E! News that she has been a huge fan of the film, and so when the opportunity to make The Wedding Veil came around, she could not say no. “The background is, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is one of my favorite movies and I had been looking for a way to co-mingle our talent in a movie. So when this concept came to me, it was the perfect candidate,” Host revealed.

ALSO READ: Spare: Prince Harry reveals he had a crush on THIS Friends star; 4 interesting deets