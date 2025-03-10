Aimee Lou Wood Reacts to Scrutiny Over Her Teeth in The White Lotus 3 And Looking Unconventional: 'It Feels...'

Aimee Lou Wood, known for Sex Education and The White Lotus, is aware of the discussions about her teeth and she’s completely fine with it. The British actress has spoken openly about how her teeth have influenced her career and self-confidence.

“All I ever do is take the piss out of myself,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2025. “Even the way [White Lotus fans] are talking about me and my teeth, that I don’t have veneers or Botox, it feels a bit rebellious.”

Wood began her career on stage before landing her breakout role as Aimee Gibbs on Sex Education, which earned her a BAFTA. She joined the cast of The White Lotus for its third season, a move that initially felt intimidating.

Wood stated that the people she encountered in Hollywood had a very different attitude from her own. She stated that, while they were confident and outspoken, she lived in a small flat in South East London and had a distinctly British sensibility. Because of this, she admitted that she wasn’t sure how to handle being around so many self-assured individuals.

Aimee Lou Wood admitted that she once believed her teeth might limit her chances in television, telling Stylist that she was always confident in theater auditions but felt surprised whenever she received a callback for a TV role.

She initially felt that she didn’t look conventional enough for certain roles and considered it a mental barrier she had to overcome. She stated that this belief was entirely in her head and a myth she had told herself.

When she was cast in Sex Education, she was surprised, recalling that she had once thought she might have a chance with a Channel 4 production but doubted her suitability for Netflix shows, where she felt most actors had perfect Hollywood teeth.

Over time, Wood gained confidence in her unique look and credited Georgia May Jagger for helping her embrace her teeth. She noted that after Jagger became the face of Rimmel London in 2009, people's perception of her changed, shifting from seeing her as goofy to viewing her as having a model-like appearance.

Wood has also received messages from fans who relate to her, with some excited about having teeth similar to hers. She shared that some fans told her they now felt cooler at school because they resembled Aimee.

Wood has acknowledged that her teeth make her stand out, particularly in Hollywood. In a February 2025 interview with On Demand Entertainment, she stated that no Americans had teeth like hers and suggested that she would need veneers to fit in.

She recalled an experience in Chicago while playing an American in a play, mentioning that a man at a bar later told her he had suspected she wasn’t American.

According to Wood, he complimented her accent but said he could tell she wasn’t from the U.S. because she didn’t look American. Despite her initial insecurities, she now embraces her features.

In a March 2025 Instagram video, she reflected on her journey, sharing that when Georgia May Jagger popularized the Get the London Look campaign with her gap teeth, it was a significant moment for her. Inspired by Jagger, Wood decided to wear red lipstick and highlight her distinctive teeth rather than hide them.