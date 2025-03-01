The White Lotus Season 3: Aimee Lou Wood Opens Up About Why Filming HBO Series Felt Like a ‘Social Experiment’; Says 'It Was So Extreme'

Sex Education breakout star Aimee Lou Wood appeared in the third season of HBO’s drama series The White Lotus, and her experience was unlike any other. Speaking to The Guardian, Lou Wood recalled staying in the same hotel they filmed the season for seven months straight. “Living in a hotel that we also film in? It was like a social experiment,” the actress added.

Lou Wood admitted that the unforgettable experience was fun and weird in equal measures. The best part about filming in the Thai resort, which is this season’s prime location, was the ocean view and “majestic” landscape.

On top of that, writer-director Mike White and every other person involved in the making of the season were amazing to work with, she noted. However, in some instances, the situations on set turned “extreme.” She recalled a scary interaction with her hairstylist, Miia Kovero, who told her to go home.

“[She] was like…I don’t know who I’m talking to anymore, Aimee or Chelsea (her character on the show)." The Toxic Town actress revealed that she’d been “abstracted” to the point that she channeled her character to a certain extent and forgot her identity. She claimed that there was something about White’s writing that kept everyone on edge.

Lou Wood plays Chelsea, the chirpy yoga teacher who comes to the Thai resort retreat with her much older boyfriend, played by Walton Goggins. In a humble brag, she teased that her character has a huge role to play in season three as her jam-packed schedule never allowed her to take a breather or step outside of the filming location.

Meanwhile, some people were off “darting, going home a few times” because their schedules allowed it. So far in the season, it seems like Chelsea (Lou Wood) is into some shady business, which might put her at risk.

The White Lotus season 3 new episodes will premiere every Sunday at 9pm ET on Amazon Prime Video.