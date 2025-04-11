The White Lotus Season 3: Jason Issacs Reacts to ‘Ridiculous’ Feud With Duke University; Says ‘Their Real-Life Alumni…’

The White Lotus has always been known for its plot twists and scandalous characters; however, from the looks of it, life is imitating art, as new controversies pile up for the show. From behind-the-scene feuds between cast members to fans calling out Jason Isaacs' North Carolina accent. Now, a new beef is brewing between the HBO hit and Duke University.

Fans of The White Lotus would know that in Season 3, the Ratliff family mentioned Duke University multiple times, with the Patriarch of the family being an alum of the North Carolina school. So, where did the problem start?

Isaacs's character in Episode 6 was contemplating taking his own life with a gun, while for the fans, it was a moment to show the inescapable trouble Tim Ratliff has found himself in; some others also noted that he was wearing a T-shirt with Duke's logo on it.

VP Communications, Frank Tramble of Duke University, shared with The New York Times, "The White Lotus not only uses our brand without permission but in our view uses it on imagery that is troubling, does not reflect our values or who we are and simply goes too far."

The Harry Potter star had a few thoughts on the matter. During his interview with the Prestige Junkie Podcast, the actor said he believed "it was just someone fancying seeing their name online and, in some department, wanting to go viral."

He called out the school for their other real-life infamous alums, saying, "Their real-life alumni are such a rogue's gallery, many of them, that the notion that this rather spiritually enlightened character on television caused them any trouble is fanciful and ridiculous."

Amusingly, Isaacs wore a Duke mascot shirt to the finale screening of the HBO hit, though he admits that was because he had no other clothes at the time due to a mishap.

