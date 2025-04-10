Jason Isaacs Calls The White Lotus Season 3 Shoot an 'Open Prison Camp'; Says Alliances Were 'Formed and Broken'

Now that The White Lotus has ended with its recent and one the most mindblowing seasons, the actors associated with it are coming forward to talk about their experience. One of them happens to be Jason Isaacs, the actor who played one truly intriguing role in the thirling series.

Jason Isaacs played the role of Timothy Ratliff aka Tim, a businessman with dark secrets, with his family on a Thai vacation.

Advertisement

Recently, while talking to The Guardian, the actor shed light on what was it like to be a part of the grand crew of the widely beloved series.

“It was a theatre camp, but to some extent an open prison camp: you couldn’t avoid one other,” The actor who has also amused the audience through his Harry Potter entries stated.

He then went on to state that the filming had its own “tensions and difficulties” adding that he is not sure if the production spilled from on-screen to off-screen.

The star from The Death of Stalin then even mentioned that he saw alliances that "formed and broke, romances that formed and broke," during the shoots, while also witnessing romances that developed and shattered soon.

ALSO READ: The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 8: Who Survives in Chaotic Finale? Find Out

Stating the same about friendship, Jason Isaacs added that it was a long period for the people, referring to production crew, actors and everyone else to be away from their families, “with an open bar and all the wildness being in Thailand allows.”

Advertisement

Isaacs then also mentioned that he won't deny about not being involved in some off-screen drama. The actor mentioned that he came across times when things were “not quite so fond.”

“I was in some ways used to it, but within a couple of weeks my wife [who was with him on set and used to be an actor] went, ‘Some of these people are fucking mad.’ I said, ‘No, it’s just a bunch of actors away on location, love,” Jason Isaacs added.

The White Lotus has been renewed for a fourth season.

ALSO READ: The White Lotus Season 3: Top 3 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed, From Sam Rockwell's Cameo to Poisoned Piña Coladas