The White Lotus Season 3: Jason Isaacs Blasts People for Questioning His Accent in HBO Hit; Jokes Wearing ‘Prosthetic Tongue’

The White Lotus season 3 introduced the fans to Jason Isaacs' Tim Ratliff and his prosthetic privates. While it conjured up a storm on social media, there was another thing that had netizens in a twist: his accent. The Ratliff patriarch is supposed to be from North Carolina, making it a unique challenge for the actor, given Isaacs is English.

During his guest appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, he decided to hilariously address the elephant in the room. Playing on people's outrage about his prosthetic privates on the show, he joked, "This I think I can tell you: I was wearing a prosthetic tongue to do the accent. Durham, North Carolina, is hard to get your lips around." He built on his joke, saying, "My real tongue is small, green, shriveled, and shaped like a pretzel."

However, in all seriousness, the Harry Potter alum explained that a North Carolina accent is unique to the region, being very different from its neighbor. "Durham, North Carolina, doesn't sound like South Carolina. It doesn't sound like Charleston. It doesn't sound like anywhere else. But people on the internet were going this accent - he sounds Australian, sounds English."

Though he did admit that a couple of vowels in Durham's accent sound English, one thing he still doesn't get is why people online were calling him out for not sounding Texan. "A lot of people on the internet were going, 'He doesn't sound Southern at all' or 'He doesn't sound Texan. I know I don't sound f-----g Texan because I'm not meant to be from Texas!"

Isaacs wasn't phased by these comments because, as per the actor, people from Durham online backed him up, comparing his accent to their dads.

Now that the season is over and the reviews are in, The White Lotus star would feel at ease knowing he won't be getting new posts every week when a new episode airs about his privates or his accent.

