The White Lotus Trailer: Season 3 Unveils In Thailand With New Guests Stepping Into Luxurious Property; Check Out

The first trailer for the new season of The White Lotus has been dropped by HBO, and the fans are looking forward to entering the hotel in Thailand with the new characters of the show. The upcoming bunch of episodes of the critically acclaimed series are written and directed by Mike White, who took the seat behind the cameras for the previous two seasons as well. As for the last two seasons, the storylines were set in Hawaii and Italy, respectively.

As the preview opens, Rick Hatchett, played by Walton Goggins, furiously asks his girlfriend, "Gluten-free rice and coconut balls? What are we at, a f---ing fat farm?"

As the trailer progresses, it is revealed that the guests have set foot in the city of Thailand to have some stress-free days; however, soon, the situation takes a major turn, and it is revealed that the characters have been standing on a two-edged sword.

Meanwhile, for the characters, Rick Hatchett is known to be "a rugged man with a chip on his shoulder." On the other hand, his girlfriend Chelsea, played by Aimee Lou Wood, is described as a "free-spirited" woman.

Further in the trailer, a character can be heard saying, "Everyone runs from pain towards pleasure." They added, "But they get there only to find more pain."

As for the cast members, Goggins and Lou Wood have been joined by Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, and Patrick Schwarzenneger. Other members who have joined hands to make an appearance include Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola.

As for the plot of the new season, the synopsis read, "The social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week."

Apart from the new faces, Natasha Rothwell, who played the character of Belinda in the first season, is set to reprise her role in the new season as well. At the end of the trailer, an anonymous voice is heard saying, "What the f--- is this place?"

New episodes of The White Lotus will premiere on HBO and Max on February 16, 2025.

