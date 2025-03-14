The Young And The Restless March 13 Episode: Billy Shockingly Checks Out Sharon And Phyllis’ Live Feed Via Text

In the latest episode of Young and the Restless, aired on March 13, 2025, Adam visited the ranch to check on Victor, where Adam expressed to him that his dad was correct as moving to the ranch with Chelsea turned out to be a great decision for him. He also expressed how Chelsea had begun seeing a future with him.

On the other hand, when Chloe made her entry into the old ranch to have breakfast with Chelsea, the duo had a meaningful conversation. Chelsea expected Chloe to give a warning against Adam but instead, Chloe said that Chelsea was lucky.

Later Chelsea still wondered if she should trust in her and Adam’s future, Chloe then ended up reassuring her. When Adam returned Adam assumed what Chelsea had assumed initially with Chloe warning against him. But it was revealed to him that Chloe was fine with their relationship.

Adam asked if that meant that they were back with one another officially, then Chelsea asked him not to mess that up and they locked lips.

Meanwhile, when Billy and Nick were contemplating why Billy got a very mysterious text from a medical facility that was closed down.

Nick asked him not to click on the link as that could be a trap but Billy ended up clicking on it and what they saw shocked them. It was a live feed of Phyllis and Sharon in the basement. Then Nick wondered why their captor would reveal where both of them were trapped.

Advertisement

Billy's attention was caught by another link on the page, which resulted in an animation of a skull popping from an envelope. The text that appeared on the screen was: “Who will pay the price to save the life of the mind?” Then Nick and Billy got in the car, during which they agreed to inform the authorities.

On the other hand, in the basement, an alarm went off, because of which both Phyllis and Sharon covered their ears until it stopped.

They later thought that their captor may have entered the room while they were sleeping to position the clues and place poison for Sharon.

Because of that, they got the idea to catch the captor after he/she enters the room. Phyllis thought that turning off the cameras would result in the captor entering the room. Both of them planned what new strategy while they pretended as if they were reading a book.