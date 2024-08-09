‘There's No Dream Collab’ On Charlie Puth's Radar As He Prepares For His Next Album

Charlie Puth, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, is taking a different approach to collaborations as he prepares to release his next album. Despite his impressive track record of working with well-known artists, Puth admits that he does not have a specific artist in mind for his next major collaboration.

“There’s no dream collab,” Puth told PEOPLE when asked if he had a wish list of potential collaborators. Instead, Puth has another dream in mind. He said that one of his dreams "is to collaborate with somebody who is really talented but just hasn't gotten a shot yet," and their dreams all the way come true or start to come true as a result of collaborating.

Puth's current focus is on discovering and promoting lesser-known artists rather than pursuing high-profile collaborations. He wants to collaborate with others to help them reach their full potential. He said that, to him, is better than any collaboration with a big-time artist or someone who he just selfishly wants to collaborate with. Charlie Puth said that helping someone else and making them realize that they were capable of it all along.

Puth released his song Hero in May, following his mention by Taylor Swift in her song The Tortured Poets Department. Swift's acknowledgment inspired Puth to release Hero, a song with deep personal significance for him.

He shared in an Instagram Post that his new song HERO is about when you see someone you love hurting themselves, ruining the things in their life that are good, but you just can't save them. He called it one of the hardest songs he has ever had to write, but he wrote it in hopes that all have gone through something similar in their lives and that it can fill in the BLANK for them like it did for him.

Puth also expressed his excitement for his upcoming album, saying that Hero is a great preview of what's to come. However, he stated that the song will not be included in the album, which he plans to release in 2025. He said he has never put out a song like this before, it's very different for him, but he wants to thank Taylor Swift for letting him know musically that he just couldn't keep this on his hard drive any longer.

In addition to working on new music, Puth has participated in projects that allow him to give back to the community. He recently partnered with BIC for the back-to-school season, hosting a Creativity Camp in New York City on August 7. The camp, designed for students and teachers, was inspired by BIC's 4-Color Ballpoint Pen and included activities like journal writing, beat-making, album cover drawing, and a live performance by Puth.

